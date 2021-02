Boil water notice lifted for the City of Lockhart on Feb. 23 Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

The boil water notice has been lifted by the City of Lockhart on Feb. 23, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The post advises run all cold water notices for one minute prior to drinking, discarding the first three batches of ice from ice dispensers, running water softeners through a regeneration cycle, and running your dishwasher one full cycle before loading with your dishes.