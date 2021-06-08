County to apply for state’s polling place program Share:







The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to proceed with an application that could allow voters to cast ballots at any polling place in the county on Election Day.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to authorize Caldwell County Elections Administrator Kimber Daniel to proceed with an application to participate in the Texas secretary of state’s Countywide Polling Place Program, which authorizes the Commissioners Court to establish countywide polling places.

