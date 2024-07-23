Man beaten in Lockhart improving Share:







Lockhart PD

On Monday, July 15, at 11:36 p.m., the Lockhart Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Main Street in reference to a male subject with a head laceration.

EMS was called. It was determined the victim had been assaulted outside of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 South Main Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in Kyle in critical condition. Since that time, the victim’s condition has improved.

LPD Detectives have had limited cooperation with those involved in the case. There have been no arrests. If anyone has information concerning this case, please contact Detective Keenan Campbell at 512-398-4401.