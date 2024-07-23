Backpack Drive finds Lions Club a cool location Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

For the sixth consecutive year, the Connie S. Amaya’s Back to School Free Backpack Drive took place, only this year at a new location and now under a nonprofit designation.

However, the multitude of students receiving school needs and the long lines of those attending didn’t change. The most notable difference of it being held inside was the air conditioning provided at the Lockhart Lions Club, which was certainly a welcomed relief for parents, children and volunteers who in the past have visited the outdoor event.

“The environment was not just better for us, but also for our clients,” said Connie Amaya, who noted many people showed up as early as 7 a.m. for the event that began at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Amaya said more than 20 volunteers helped at the event, including LISD board members, city council members, and family members as young as 7. She also thanked her husband, Louis, for his help at the Backpack Drive.

The event has become so successful, it became a nonprofit earlier this year, which helped Amaya’s organization help even more students.

“It’s amazing how much it has changed over the years, starting out with two picnic tables in front of my grandmother’s house and now being at the Lions Club,” Amaya’s grandson, John Mathew “JMAT” Bernal, said.

While numbers are still being tallied from this year’s give away, Amaya said more than 4,000 backpacks have been handed out over the years. She was still getting request a day after the event.

Amaya worked for the Lockhart Independent School District for 46 years as a secretary/registrar.

“Safety and security of our students is the most important thing,” she said. “We provided our own security for the event.”

Bernal said the need for the nonprofit status was to ensure his grandmother’s legacy.

“It is 365 days a year,” Bernal said. “We wanted to add extra resources. We want to absorb all of the resources available and have a greater impact for the students.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the nonprofit group can visit conniesamaya.org.

Last year, in the wake of the 2022 shooting tragedy at Uvalde, Amaya’s organization also donated to that school district. She said she has a desire to try and help again at Uvalde.

Meanwhile, Amaya is still buying backpacks with her own money and handing out haircut vouchers for some students.