LHS' new additions revealed







A ribbon-cutting took place Friday for the new addition to Lockhart High School and other renovations. CORE Construction and VLK Architects handled the project. On hand at the ceremony included the LISD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Mark Estrada, Construction Manager Jeremiah Chapman, LISD’s Bond Oversite Committee, CORE, VLK, and the LHS Choir and Roaring Lion Band. LISD photo