Old Settler’s Music Festival returns to Caldwell County Share:







McGuckin Entertainment

It’s a new day at Old Settler’s Music Festival. The 38th annual gathering of music, camping and picking circles, will take place April 24-27, just 45 minutes south of Austin, and 12 miles southeast of Lockhart. Pre-Sale Early Bird tickets on sale today with the lineup to be announced soon.

Nestled in 148 acres of tree-covered grounds, friends old and new can gather for a weekend of music featuring award-winning roots, bluegrass and Americana artists performing on two stages. The festival’s laid-back, family-friendly vibe has earned a top five ranking on USA Today’s list of North America’s 10 best festivals.

Making magic happen since 1987, the festival has established a loyal following among music-lovers. Amenities include on-site parking, kids’ activities, workshops, a variety of food offerings, and partially electrified campgrounds powered by renewable green energy.

The Youth Talent Competition returns in 2025 and has inspired new generations of musicians — including Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz. Musicians up to age 18 are invited to enter oldsettlersmusicfest.org/music/youth-talent.

The Old Settler’s Board of Directors welcomes Tierro Lee to the team as the 2025 Festival Director. Tierro brings 14 years of large-scale camping festival leadership experience to the team. His previous festival leadership includes the founder and producer of the Arise Music Festival (2012-2019), Thrive Fest Hawaii, Rise and Vibes and Tico Time Bluegrass. “I am very excited to join the Old Settler’s family and will be laser-focused on curating an outstanding lineup, quality attendee experience, and most importantly uniting this outstanding musical community for this not-to-be-missed event this April,” Tierro said.

About Old Settler’s Music Festival

Old Settler’s has grown from a one-day bluegrass festival in 1987 into a nationally renowned four-day event attracting loyal music fans. Many return annually for amazing performances by both legendary and up-and-coming bluegrass, folk and Americana artists such as Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, the War and Treaty, Alison Krauss, Los Lobos, the Jayhawks, Milk Carton Kids and the McCrary Sisters, and local favorites including Sarah Jarosz, Shakey Graves, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Shinyribs.

Old Settler’s Music Festival is directed and staffed largely by devoted volunteers. The mission of Old Settler’s Music Festival Inc. is to bring a legacy of American roots music to a new age of listeners while preserving the music and a strong culture of family, friends, and community.