The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Cheryl Dozier, pre-k at G. W. Carver Early Education Center.

Hometown: “Leming, in Atascosa County. My hometown since 2000 is Lockhart. It’s the only place my husband and I ever wanted to live and raise our kids. We are truly blessed and happy to live here.”

Where did you graduate? “I received my Bachelor’s degree in Multidisciplinary Studies with a specialization in English at University of Texas at San Antonio. I am certified to teach early childhood through 6th grade, English as a Second Language (ESL), and English through 8th grade.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I appreciate being included in district and campus decision-making and the professional development and continuing education that our district provides our staff. I am also grateful for the outstanding communication LISD administration shares about current and upcoming events and situations, district needs and celebrations, and future plans.”

How would your friends describe you? “Honest, trustworthy, dependable, and (I hope) kind.”

What values are important to you? “All people should treat all people with kindness, dignity, and respect.”

Talents? “Cooking, quilting, embroidery.”

Favorite Books: “My favorite book is any book my grandkids want me to read to them.”

Favorite Music: “My favorite music is the live music in Lockhart.”

Hobbies: “Spending time with my husband and family and taking pictures of Lockhart’s amazing people with my husband, Sandy, with Maplestreetpix.”

What inspires you? “Seeing or hearing about acts of kindness toward others”

Family: “Husband, Sandy; son, Speedy, and daughter-in-law, Cortney, son, Joseph and daughter-in-law, Kelsey, son, Jesse, and daughter-in-law, Kasey, son, Ty, and grandkids, Easton, Elliot, Eleanor, Owen, and Ruby.