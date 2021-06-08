School board takes look at tax rate Share:







The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees at a special meeting on Monday approved the publishing of proposed tax rates that will be considered at its planned 2021-2022 budget adoption meeting set for later this month.

At its June 28 meeting, the board will discuss a proposed maintenance and operations maximum compressed rate of 90.94 cents per $100 valuation, and an interest and sinking tax rate of 25.77 cents per $100 valuation.

If approved, the total tax rate of $1.1671 for 2021-2022 would remain unchanged from the current year.

The proposed tax rates under discussion are only estimates. The certified tax rolls are not due to Lockhart ISD until July 25. The final tax rate will not be calculated until the Texas Education Agency certifies the maximum compressed tax rate on or before Aug. 5.

