Lions look to go 'cashless' this football season







Lockhart ISD is working to fully transition to digital ticketing for the 2021 football season.

The district is working with Hometown Ticketing with the ultimate goal of doing cashless transactions.

To fully transition to digital ticketing, the district is asking those interested in purchasing tickets to send their contact information no later than June 30. The information will be relayed to Hometown Ticketing, which will send an e-mail with detailed instructions about how to purchase seats.

To submit your information, type in the following URL in your browser: bit.ly/lockhart-tickets, click on the “+” sign and toggle up to 1 & Checkout, and enter your information and click “submit order.”

Those who need assistance may call Jamie West in the Lockhart High School Athletics Office at 512-398-0350 or e-mail her at jamie.west@lockhart.txed.net.