Your Chisholm Trail Roundup & Rodeo Guide is in this week’s paper

This year’s Official Guide to the Chisholm Trail Roundup & Rodeo is inside this edition of the Lockhart Post-Register.

But before you peruse the 24-page guide, beware: Thanks to Mother Nature, two things have changed since it was printed and delivered to the Post-Register’s doorstep.

EVENT MAP: A two-page spread inside the guide depicts the event map, and it’s no longer valid. The location of the stage, the beer tents and the vendors have changed due to concerns about a chance of rain in the forecast later this week. The correct map can be found on Page 11A of this newspaper.

QUEEN’S CORONATION: The Queen’s Coronation was originally scheduled to kick off the Chisholm Trail Roundup on Friday, June 4 in downtown Lockhart, but weather concerns led the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce to reschedule the event for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at City Park. You can see the bios for the Queen and Little Miss Candidates on Page 4A of this paper. Event organizers said the candidates have sold more wristbands this year than ever before.