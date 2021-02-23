Benito J. Sanchez Sr. Share:







Benito Jesus “Jesse” Sanchez Sr, born on June 11, 1955, passed away at the age of 65 on February 15, 2021. He was born in Lockhart, Texas, to Eulalio Sr. and Anita Sanchez.

He is survived by his loving wife, Annie Sanchez, five children, twenty-eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, as well as six sisters and three brothers, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Michael Anthony Sanchez.

Jesse loved all his family dearly and loved golfing with his son, brothers, nephews, and friends. He took great pride in “striping” the fairway at Quail Creek Country Club in San Marcos, Texas, where he worked for 26 years until he retired in 2018.

Jesse was a man of God. He lived to serve and praise the Lord. He played bass for his church families at DIM and Tabernacle of Deliverance. He spent many evenings practicing and singing for the Lord and he will truly be missed by all.

Visitation and viewing will be held at Thomason Funeral Home at 2220 S Colorado Street in Lockhart from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, and the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24. The funeral service will be followed by burial at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.