Ada Mae Johnson

Ada Mae Satterwhite Johnson, a resident of Lockhart, previously Luling, passed away on February 11, 2021 at the age of 72. She was born in Luling on June 14, 1948 to parents Obie and Pearl Williams Satterwhite.

Ada retired from both the State of Texas and HEB.

Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Omar Johnson, Mother, Pearl Satterwhite and Father, Obie Satterwhite. She leaves to cherish her memory sister, Opal Barton, nieces Cassandra Davis, Sheila Burt (Lamont Burt), Martina Barton and nephew Darroll Barton II (Joyce Barton). She also leaves stepchildren, Brett Johnson, Barbette Johnson Mays (Gene), Jennifer King, Kevin Sutton Johnson, two godchildren, Katie August, Edith Tims and a host of relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 7-8 PM. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 315 W. Prairie Lea St., Lockhart, TX 78644 with Dr. H. Fritz Williams officiating.