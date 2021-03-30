Gaslight Baker bringing back the laughter Share:







The Gaslight Baker Theatre has a new Comedy Improvisation Troupe that is ready to make you laugh. GBT Vice President Tammy Francis writes, “After a tense and tough year, everyone is ready for some light-hearted laughs. Gaslight Baker Theatre has just what you need to help you relax and find fun again. In an effort to jumpstart our theatrical season (watch the LPR for our upcoming ad) we will be bringing the comedy entertainment of the Lockhart Improv Troupe. We hope to make this a regular occurrence at Gaslight Baker Theatre. The first half of the show will be the troupe cycling through a myriad of classic improv games. We’ll take a quick break and invite any and all audience members on stage to play with us in an Improv Social! Our experienced players will help guide you through the games.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 2. Admission is $5. Photo Courtesy of the Gaslight Baker Theatre