SPORTS BRIEFS: Banner day for track, plus baseball, softball and soccer updates Share:







Lockhart ISD athletic director Todd Moebes introduced new Lockhart High School volleyball coach Shelly Harris to parents and students last week. Photo courtesy of LISD

TRACK

Banner day for Lockhart athletes at Lion Relays

Three local athletes earned gold medals in front of their home crowd this past weekend at the Lockhart Lion Relays.

Freshman Kennedy Roland’s high jump of 5-0 was good enough for first place over Cedar Creek’s Jada Martin Brown, senior Starashia Fletcher-Shoels’ high jump of 16-9.5 bested Cibolo Steel’s Justice Boston for the top spot and Anthony Parra ran a time of 2:01.51 to beat teammates James Franco (2:01.85) and Matthew Flores (2:03.45) to sweep the podium in the 800-meter run.

Franco captured silver in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:33.20, finishing one spot ahead of Parra’s 4:38.81.

The girls’ 1600-meter relay team of Kessler Bailey, Annelise Epperson-Jones, Adelaide Mason and Christy Gonzalez took second place with a time of 4:42.54.

The 400-meter relay squad also of Layla Chambers, Kylee Prasek, Landis Moorhead and Fletcher-Shoels also took home second place with a time of 51.28. Kessler Bailey, Landis Moorhead, Lily Royal Corpus and Chambers teamed up to earn third place in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1L52.44.

Gonzales earned a pair of bronze medals – one in the 1600-meter run (6:32.91) and one for the 3200 meter run (14:36.21).

Pole vaulter Camryn Reyes found her way to the medal stand after clearing a height of 7-6, good enough for a third-place tie along with Northside Holmes’ Nadia Flores.

Boys’ pole vaulter Sean Mendez scaled 9-6 to earn a third-place finish of his own.

The boys and girls teams each finished the day in fourth place. The boys scored 67 points and finished behind Cibolo Steele (233), Northside Holmes (130.5) and Johnson (104). The girls logged 90 points and finished behind Cibolo Steele (194), Johnson (142) and Cedar Creek (97).

The Lions will next be in action this Thursday when they host the District 25-5A Meet.

~Chris Dukes,

Contributing Writer

VOLLEYBALL

Players, families meet new coach

Athletics Director Todd Moebes on Friday introduced Coach Shelly Harris, Lockhart High School’s new volleyball coach, to Lady Lions volleyball players and their families at a meet and greet at Lockhart High School.

Harris has 24 years of service in public education.

Coach Harris was born and raised in Wink, TX. As a high school volleyball player, Shelly Harris was a part of two teams that finished second and third at State.

After high school, she continued her volleyball and academic careers, attending Tarleton State University and Sul Ross University.

After graduation, Harris became the head girls basketball, head cross country, and head girls golf coach at Class 1A Paint Rock High School. Since then, she has served as a head volleyball coach for 23 years as well as s Girls Athletic Coordinator many times. She has only missed qualifying for the state playoffs six times. She has one Regional Volleyball Tournament appearance at a Head Coach and has won multiple playoff games many years in her career.

Coach Harris is coming to Lockhart from Lumberton High School where she was the head volleyball coach and taught inclusion Biology and Environmental Systems. She was also 2019 Lumberton Coach of the Year.

BASEBALL

Lions split games, stay

in the hunt

The Lockhart Lions split their games against Crockett last week, improving their district record to 2-1.

The Lions beat Crockett 11-4 on Saturday, with Ivan Gonzales striking out three batters while allowing eight hits and four earned runs in seven innings to earn the win for Lockhart. Nick Ogeda led the Lions on offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Lions helped put the game away with a five-run fourth inning punctuated with RBIs by Ogeda, Jackie Edwards Jr., Jacob Contreras and Gio Roque.

Earlier in the week, the Lions fell 15-6 to the same team as Crockett came out of the gate with an offensive barrage against Gonzales, who took the loss. Gonzales allowed eight runs on six hits and struck out one batter in one inning of work.

Roque led the Lions on offense, going 3-for-3 at the plate.

The Lions were battling McCallum on the road on Tuesday night. Results were unavailable at press time.

SOFTBALL

Reyna rules Lockhart lineup with 6-RBI day

A two-homer, six-RBI day from Tamar Reyna helped the Lady Lions stay perfect in district against Anderson last week, powering Lockhart to a 9-1 win over Anderson.

Reyna had two hits and drove in runs on a grand slam in the third and a home run in the sixth.

The Lady Lions pulled away for good in the third inning, driving home four runs. It was in that inning that Reyna homered on the first pitch of her at bat.

Leah Herrera got the win for the Lady Lions, striking out 10 batters while allowing seven hits and one run over seven innings.

Herrera, Torie Escobedo, Jasmine Hedspeth, Melecia Pereda and McKenzie Mendoza each recorded multiple hits for Lockhart.

Results from the Lady Lions’ Tuesday night contest against the Northeast Raiders were not available at press time.

SOCCER

Lions fall in playoffs

The Lockhart Lions’ season came to an end at home last week.

The Lions fell 5-1 to Hendrickson in their first-round playoff game. Edgar Bustos scored the lone goal for the Lions, who qualified for the playoffs with a fourth-place finish in district.

The Lions, who went 7-8-3 overall, finished their season with a 6-5-3 district record.