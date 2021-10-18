Rosa A. Peralez Share:







Rosa A. Peralez (born December 19, 1941) entered eternal rest on October 10, 2021. A native of Lockhart, Texas, she graduated from Lockhart High School and in 1963 married Gil C. Peralez. They owned and operated a small construction company as they raised a family of 5 children.Rosa was best identified by her faith, her family, and her commitment to social justice. She was a devout Catholic who spent time every day praying to the Virgin Mary and the many Saints that formed the basis of her faith. She prayed for the needs of anyone that needed spiritual support. Nothing brought Rosa more joy than attending daily Mass, praying the Rosary, and having a direct hand in helping raise her grandchildren. Rosa was a community activist who fiercely fought for justice, along with cultural and ethnic diversity. She was politically active in efforts to address the needs of the Latino community such as increasing Latino voter registration and civic engagement. Some of her children’s earliest memories were attending rallies for social justice. She raised 5 college educated children and instilled in them a strong foundation of faith and family. She believed firmly that education led to opportunity, and Rosa was a frequent advocate for families who were experiencing discrimination even testifying in front of the Texas Department of Education on this issue. She is preceded in death by her late husband Gil C. Peralez, parents Severo and Rosita Carrisalez, and brother Severo Carrisalez, Jr. She is survived by her siblings: Corrine, Lucia, Felipe (wife Tomasa), Catalina, Alvino (wife Rose), Margie, and their families.She is survived and celebrated by her children: Teresa, Esther (husband Jack), Gil (wife Ilene), Efrain, Maggie and her grandchildren Lauren (husband Cody), Christina, Zachary, Maya, Joseph, Aaron, Noah, Amy, Jasmine, Lilly and her great-grand daughter Charlotte.A memorial Wake will be held in Lockhart, Texas at DeLeon Funeral Home (110 E. Cedar St.) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00-9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. In addition, a memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church (205 W. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas) with a reception immediately following at the American Legion Hall.On Saturday, October 23, 2021, there will be at memorial in her honor at Memorial Funeral Home (208 E. Canton Road, Edinburg, Texas) from 12:30-2:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens.