The carriage held but just ourselves/ And immortality. Emily Dickinsom

Carline Ann Yoder Hoyle went to be with the Heavenly Father on Aug 7. She leaves a hole in the heart of family and friends. Carline was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, teacher, and friend to many.

Carline was born in Houston, Texas on July 22, 1952 to Carl Henry Yoder and Florence Muriel Schneider Yoder. She was a direct descendent of the Swiss Yoder family that started the Amish faith.

Carline is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Judy Yoder Shetler, a brother-in-law, Kenneth Shetler, and a sister-in-law, Vicki Hoyle.

She leaves behind her loving family who will carry on her legacy. Her husband of fifty years is Robert Earle Hoyle; Her daughter is Jessica Hoyle-King and husband, Alex King; Her sons are Jeremiah Hoyle and wife, Gosia Hoyle, and William Hoyle; Her grandchildren are Memory King, Cannon King, Hudson King, Honesty King, Boston King, and Christopher Hoyle.

Carline graduated Cum Laude from University of Texas with two BS degrees in Education. She retired after over 30 years from Lockhart ISD. She taught sixth grade for many years at the Intermediate School. Later, she taught Active Education and organized the marathon running program. She also taught the “Gifted and Talented” where she loved doing her ‘hand’s on projects’. She finally taught back where she started with Special Education. She loved children and chose a career that help the young and challenged.

Carline was a child of God as anyone who met her knows. She clung close to the spiritual teaching of Jesus Christ. She deserves a sonnet in metered rhyme.

She was a rare combination of being beautiful and smart with common sense. She had a heart of gold. She chose the life of being simple yet profound.

She loved the sunshine and being outdoors. She called it ‘Vitamin D’.

She loved nurturing. She had vegetable and herb gardens (for green smoothies), flower gardens, and later when she became an accomplished photographer, she would send her nature photographs to friends on Facebook.

She had a barn full of Arabian horses, a Jersey milk cow, burro, chickens, geese, ducks, goats, rabbits, doves, pigeons, parrots, and many other little critters.

She remodeled a 19th century school house where she raised her children and ‘homesteaded’. She home schooled her kids in the early years.

She kept bees and extracted honey. Everyone knows that she gave honey to anyone who asked. She installed an observation hive in the library of the Intermediate School for her students to see bees work and demonstrated bee hives to generations of children.

She loved her Golden Retrievers. She raised and trained hundreds of puppies for thirty-five years. Her greatest joy was to find a good family to send her ‘sweet, precious puppies’. She had a gift for raising sweet, healthy puppies. She later specialized in ‘therapy dogs’ for special needs.

But most of all, she loved being with her family. She adored her husband and felt very blessed to share the farm life with him. She loved going places, especially with her grandchildren. She road tripped with them to some of her favorite places that included California, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and DC. She attended every school and sporting event her grandchildren were a part of. She loved gathering her whole family for homemade outdoor dinners under the trees. She was known to always have a baby on her hip and was so excited to welcome her newest grandson last year.

Carline’s energy and spirit was pure peace, love, and kindness. She set an example of how we are connected to every living being and how God flows and works through each of us.

A visitation was held on Thursday August 12, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm at Mc Curdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX. A Funeral Service was held at First United Methodist Church on August 13, 2021, at 2pm followed burial at Bunton Cemetery in Dale, TX.

