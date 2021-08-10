City council hears results of animal shelter study Share:







The City of Lockhart took a step forward in improving its animal control and animal shelter services last week, hearing the findings from a study from an independent contractor it commissioned this spring.

Some highlights of the 265-page report presented by Animal Control and Care Academy: The shelter’s workforce is understaffed for the array of services it offers, the city’s feral cat population is too high, more time is needed for people to collect their lost animals, more outreach is needed, and Public Works is the wrong department to oversee the shelter.

City Manager Steve Lewis said prior to the report that he wanted to give context to why the study was commissioned, underscoring that it was meant to be probing and critical to identify areas that could be improved.

