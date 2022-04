Softball send-off Share:







Lockhart High School’s softball team will play Pflugerville Weiss in a one-game series on Friday April 29, at Cedar Creek High School with first pitch at 5 p.m. LHS is planning a send-off Friday for the co-District Champion Lady Lions at 2:30 p.m., which will put the team at the LISD office on Bois D’Arc Street at about 2:45 p.m.