Running of the Bulls to bring Pamplona to Lockhart

Craving a trip to Spain?

Lockhart’s version of the Running of the Bulls set for Saturday, June 5 likely won’t make you think of the annual Pamplona tradition, but event organizer Alex Worthington said the daylong pre-kickoff to the Chisholm Trail Roundup & Rodeo promises to be a good time for those who attend.

Rather than the Spanish event, which employs the services of real bulls who pursue frantic runners tasked with running fast or getting out of the way, Worthington said the event that’s a collaboration between the Lockhart Downtown Business Association and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce is more reminiscent of an event she attended in Austin years ago, where people played both the roles of bull and runner.

“Our Chisholm Trail Roundup was postponed in 2020, and we were trying to come up with something that would generate interest in 2021,” Worthington said.

Those participating as bulls will come up with unique costumes that will be eligible for prizes following the untimed half-mile run, which begins at 11 a.m. The only standing rule: the bull cannot be motorized.

Same day registration is from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Check-in begins at 9 at the starting line near San Antonio and Main Streets.

The day of festivities will include live music by DJ Island Time at 10 a.m., The Greyhounds at noon and Emily Gimble at 2 p.m.

The Downtown Business Association will run a beer and drink booth during the event.

For more information, visit lockhartchamber.com/running-of-the-bulls.