County gets funding for shelter

Caldwell County is a step closer to building an emergency evacuation shelter that can double as a community event center and recreation center thanks in part to $36 million in grant funding awarded by the state.

The Texas General Land Office this week announced the approval of $36 million in flood mitigation projects to improve roads, wastewater, sewer, drainage, and emergency shelter infrastructure in Caldwell County, including the cities of Martindale and Uhland.

“Getting this grant was a huge project,” said Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, who noted that county employees had worked with architects and engineering firms for over a year on the application. “It’s going to be great because our Chamber of Commerce will no longer have to go out of town for events. Events have outgrown some of the venues we’ve traditionally used.

“This could have been used as a warming center and storm shelter during (Winter Storm Uri).”

