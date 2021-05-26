City Council approves new solid waste contract Share:







The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to move forward with finalizing a 5-year contract with Central Texas Refuse, the company that has handled the city’s solid waste service for the past 32 years.

The Council’s action followed votes at two previous meetings to extend the contract past its expiration date and wraps up nearly two years of work on a new contract between the City and its longtime solid waste service provider.

