BARBARA HENTHORNE







December 23, 1941 – May 26, 2021

Barbara Ann O’Bryant Henthorne, 79, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2021.

Barbara is survived by sons: Walter Branning and his wife Judy; Rick Branning; stepsons: Kenneth Henthorne and his wife Nancy; Phillip Henthorne and his wife Kellie; Jimmy Henthorne and his wife Tammy. Barbara also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, along with cousins and lifelong friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Myrtle O’Bryant; grandson Clinton Branning; and husband of 53 years, Phil, who passed away only two weeks prior.

Barbara was born December 23, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas. A proud Native Texan, she spent most of her early life in and around Del Rio, Texas. As a young child, the family lived on a ranch which is where her love for animals began. She rescued many animals in her lifetime.

Barbara spent the last seven years babysitting her great granddaughter, Lilly, who Barbara said always kept her grounded.

Even though she is gone, she has left a legacy of her love and the way she touched our lives.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. and the service will be Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m., both at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Interment will follow at Jeffrey Cemetery in Dale, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the ASPCA or your local Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.