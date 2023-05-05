First Friday today in Lockhart Share:







The monthly First Friday will be in downtown Lockhart today as many businesses remain open past their usual closing time, often until 8 p.m. This week, First Friday will coincide with Cinco de Mayo, a two-day festival around the Lockhart square.

Downtown businesses will be celebrating both First Friday and Cinco de Mayo. Here are some of the events scheduled:

* Build Your Own Cheese Board at Good Things Grocery

* Chaparral Coffee open until midnight.

* Cruz Ortiz opening reception at Commerce Gallery 5-8 p.m.

* Closing reception at Lockhart Post-Gallery, 5-8 p.m.

* Mark E Stuart and The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash at The PEARL, 8:30 p.m.

* Mark Willenborg of the Shufflehawks at Lockhart Arts & Craft, 9 p.m.

* El Leon Cigars popup at Best Little Wine & Books (Bring Your Own Pipe Night), 6:30-9 p.m.

* Tomfoolery and The Saloonatics at Load Off Fanny’s, 7 p.m.

* 25 percent off current art show at Lone Star Workshop

* The Merles at Old Pal Texas Tavern, free taco with every margarita purchase, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

* Magic Mirror open until 10 p.m. with new items, cocktails, and beer

Cinco de Mayo entertainment includes:

Quemazon, 6-7:30 p.m.

DJ X-Ray with Hot Tejano, 7:30-8 p.m.

Broken Arrow Band, 8-10 p.m.

Los Chamacos, 10:30 p.m.-Midnight