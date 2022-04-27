Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter
April 18
0:26:29 200 blk country ln Maxwell ems call | no report asalvatierra Maxwell fire
rescue
01:36:24 500 blk rosewood dr dale motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8242
06:11:16 rolling ridge rd Lockhart animal carcass | no report asalvatierra
06:24:36 ih-10 wb Luling reckless driving | referred to another agency asalvatierra
08:00:57 2300 blk fm 672 dale stray dog | follow up kdavila 8261
08:40:09 rolling ridge rd Dale follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8263
09:10:11 2300 blk rolling ridge rdge loose livestock | made secure kdavila
09:33:27 3100 blk sand holler rd assist motorist | closed call kdavila 8213
10:11:09 7700 blk taylorsville rd citizen contact | closed call kdavila 8210
0:36:51 100 blk us hwy 183 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2112
11:23:56 800 blk pettytown rd Dale animal bite | follow up kdavila 8261
11:36:24 fm 1854 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 8213
11:59:43 7900 blk shwy 183 s hwy Lockhart animal welfare concern | closed call lhiles 8261
12:55:56 a100 blk sector w – tmobile usa Luling, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
13:24:02 magnolia st traffic stop | citation kdavila 2112
13:37:25 300 blk fm 1979 martindale debris in roadway | unable to locate kdavila 8213
13:40:18 camino real lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another agency lhiles
13:50:03 1700 blk ss colorado st lockhart warrant service | other mramirez cso 6
14:34:37 200 blk thomas dr martindale identity theft | other lbarrios 8210
14:45:05 1700 blk ss colorado st st Lockhart traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2112
14:59:30 5900 blk hwy 183 hwy traffic stop | citation kdavila 2112
15:05:05 100 blk ww. callaway ct ct Lockhart burglary | report taken lhiles 8213
15:25:08 callaway ct loose livestock | made secure lhiles 8210
15:41:59 4600 blk fm 713 Lockhart loose livestock | closed call kdavila
16:30:53 15400 blk camino real Kyle motor vehicle crash | cancel/disregard kdavila
16:43:57 1300 blk skyline rd Dale verbal disturbance | other lhiles 8213
16:48:59 2200 blk nwfm 713 – nw sector Rosanky, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard kdavila
16:59:07 200 blk quail ridge dr rdge Dale loud music | unable to locate lhiles 8213
18:03:32 camino real Buda, loose livestock | referred to another
agency kdavila
18:16:40 hwy 183 sb assist motorist | closed call kdavila 8221
19:46:17 77 blk seold Lockhart rd Mustang Ridge, fire-brush | fire call jsalinas esd11
20:01:47 100 blk skyline rd Martindale civil matter | other lhiles
20:15:42 1200 blk reed dr follow up investigation | other mramirez 8221
20:41:02 9600 blk fm 1322 Lockhart loose livestock | other lhiles 8221
22:05:39 51 blk cowan ln Lockhart suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8221
22:59:28 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 8221
23:07:39 1100 blk old Lockhart rd Dale disturbance | arrest made lhiles 8223
23:47:36 sunflower trl Luling suspicious vehicle | unable to locate lhiles 8221
23:49:35 76 blk mimosa st st maxwell public service | closed call lhiles 8224
April 19
00:31:33 fm 1322 loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8221
07:31:25 15328 blk San Marcos hwy Martindale hit and run | report taken kdavila 8213
08:23:49 700 blk medina st st civil matter | closed call kdavila 2409
08:46:13 500 blk county line rd Dale stray dog | closed call kdavila 8262
08:46:41 200 blk holz rd livestock on roadway | made secure lbarrios 8261
09:08:39 8000 blk state park rd Lockhart animal in trap | closed call kdavila
09:55:25 700 blk silent valley rd civil matter | no contact kdavila 2409
10:20:38 9500 blk fm 1854 traffic stop | citation kdavila 8213
10:49:33 hwy 142 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 8213
10:56:03 700 blk silent valley rd civil matter | closed call kdavila 2409
11:02:16 7700 blk hwy 142 hwy assist motorist | found secure kdavila 8213
11:06:53 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart warrant service | arrest warrant kdavila
11:21:43 1200 blk ss colorado st Lockhart warrant service | arrest warrant kdavila 8210
11:39:09 2300 blk fm 672 dale stray dog | closed call lbarrios 8262
12:44:18 17050 blk San Marcos hwy Martindale burglary commercial | cancel/disregard lhiles 8213
13:26:05 4100 blk barth rd Lockhart neighbor dispute | closed call lhiles 8210
14:20:39 100 blk elm st Lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 2113
14:42:25 12763 blk fm 1854 Dale unauthorized use of m/veh |
cancel/disregard lhiles
14:46:35 Martindale rd vehicle in roadway | other lbarrios 8213
14:55:56 19106 blk San Marcos hwy Martindale civil matter | closed call lhiles 2305
15:01:05 2800 blk airport hwy San Marcos possession of marijuana | citation lhiles 8213
15:59:17 400 blk sh 130 lockhart motor vehicle crash | other lhiles 8210
16:57:47 17600 blk camino real dale loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles
17:26:49 200 blk ww sessom dr – ne dr San Marcos, motor vehicle crash | other lhiles 8224
17:46:03 900 blk ss colorado st st lockhart traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 8220
9:40:51 east fm 20 loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8221
19:48:27 eold Lytton Springs rd st lockhart, abandoned vehicle | other jsalinas 8220
19:51:24 800 blk tierra verde run Dale verbal disturbance | other lhiles 8223
20:36:53 8300 blk eeast fm 20 Dale, ems call | closed call jsalinas dale vfd
20:52:16 500 blk conchas st st kyle recovered missing | supplement lhiles 8223
21:46:50 east fm 20 abandoned vehicle | public assistance
provided jsalinas 8224
21:47:43 2600 blk westwood rd Lockhart verbal disturbance | closed call lhiles 8220
22:34:31 sh 130 debris in roadway | made secure jsalinas 8223
22:45:14 1500 blk ee market st – se sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
22:52:06 San Marcos hwy assist motorist | other jsalinas 8223
22:55:02 15000 blk hwy 80 hwy debris in roadway | made secure lhiles 8223
23:04:04 10891 blk fm 1854 Dale ems call | no report lhiles esd11
April 20
03:27:58 100 blk black walnut ln Maxwell ems call | no report asalvatierra
04:28:22 hwy 183 n Lockhart traffic hazard | no report asalvatierra 8220
05:29:17 fm 2720 maxwell assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8232
05:42:44 laredo st traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 8223
07:19:16 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart warrant service | closed call mrodgers 8232
07:38:26 500 blk blackjack traffic stop | citation issued mrodgers 8230
07:56:02 100 blk elm creek rd stray dog | closed call mrodgers
08:17:45 1400 blk lovers ln Lockhart livestock complaint | closed call lbarrios
08:55:01 100 blk elm st Lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2113
09:25:17 100 blk dow ln Luling stray cat | closed call mrodgers 8261
09:31:39 86 blk alaska rd kyle animal at large | closed call mrodgers 8261
09:43:35 4200 blk old Mcmahan rd Lockhart ems call | closed call mrodgers
10:04:12 1000 blk county line rd suspicious vehicle | closed call mrodgers 8231
10:16:53 1600 blk tumbleweed trl Dale burn ban violation | closed call lbarrios Dale vfd
11:06:24 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers
11:16:35 dickerson rd traffic hazard | closed call mrodgers 8231
11:29:36 1200 blk reed dr Maxwell sexual abuse of child | closed call mrodgers
12:21:40 fm 1322 stray dog | closed call mramirez
12:35:26 1200 blk reed dr follow up investigation | no report mramirez 8231
12:41:54 east fm 20 assist motorist | closed call mrodgers 8232
12:58:50 9800 blk fm 86 Luling lift assist | closed call mramirez 8232
13:32:03 fm 86 Lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call mramirez
13:58:30 500 blk eileen’s way Dale theft | closed call mramirez 8231
14:10:07 camino real reckless driving | no report mramirez
14:42:11 pettytown rd Dale, loose livestock | closed call mramirez 8261
14:59:32 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart warrant service | no report mramirez
15:06:26 100 blk elm st Lockhart civil matter | closed call mramirez
15:29:18 hwy 183 sb luling, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8232
15:41:16 1400 blk naustin rd – n sector rd Luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers
15:52:05 1400 blk naustin rd – n sector rd luling, multiple callers for active call | no report mramirez
16:10:45 200 blk pikes peak bend Dale runaway | no report mramirez 8231
16:38:22 100 blk elm st a st lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2113
22-04-1749 04/20/2022 16:50:33 u300 blk sector se – tmobile usa
Mustang Ridge, refer to other agency | no report mramirez
17:01:23 69 blk mimosa st st Maxwell public service | closed call mramirez 8231
17:05:56 13063 blk old Mcmahan trl warrant service | closed call mramirez 2113
17:10:53 7600 blk ee fm 20 – sw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | no report mrodgers
17:11:02 fm 713 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | no report mramirez 8232
17:52:03 creekview Lockhart welfare concern | no report mramirez 8241
17:57:15 hwy 142 Lockhart reckless driving | closed call mramirez 8243
18:10:49 3600 blk ivy switch rd Luling mental subject | no report mramirez 8243
18:47:49 1500 blk schuelke rd maxwell welfare concern | found secure mramirez 8240
18:49:50 2800 blk airport dr San Marcos found property | no report asalvatierra 8243
19:16:19 17545 blk camino real Mustang Ridge loose livestock | no report mramirez
19:47:08 hwy 183 sb Luling, stray dog | no report asalvatierra 8241
20:20:00 600 blk rosewood dr Dale stray dog | no report asalvatierra 8243
20:23:45 9900 blk hwy 183 nb Luling traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 8241
20:52:48 100 blk rabbit trl Dale welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8243
21:19:00 100 blk mayfield ln Lockhart disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8240
21:53:07 fm 1185 Lockhart traffic stop | arrest made asalvatierra 8241
22:20:53 old lytton springs rd Lockhart suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8243
April 21
01:58:22 9000 blk fm 672 Dale motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8243
07:56:00 hwy 183 sb debris in roadway | closed call mrodgers 8232
08:55:22 400 blk morgan trl Dale, ems call | closed call mrodgers dale vfd
09:16:44 300 blk crane lane ln Lockhart, suspicious person | closed call mrodgers 8231
10:36:55 25 blk lantana ln Kyle, ems call | closed call mrodgers
10:56:01 100 blk roots rd Martindale civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2302
11:28:22 fm 86 Luling scam | closed call mrodgers 8232
12:34:29 700 blk nn medina Lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2402
12:49:23 sandy creek rd Dale loose livestock | closed call mrodgers
12:53:44 700 Blk neches st st Lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2402
13:30:58 100 Blk roots rd Martindale civil matter | closed call mramirez 2301
13:33:06 13485 Blk avis rd Dale harassment | closed call mramirez 8231
13:35:30 2700 Blk westwood rd Lockhart, ems call | closed call mrodgers midco fire
Rescue
13:54:54 2800 Blk seawillow rd Lockhart stray dog | no report mrodgers 8262
14:20:10 400 Blk westridge rd rd Martindale, verbal disturbance | closed call mrodgers 8231
14:38:05 200 Blk ww sessom dr – ne dr San Marcos, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers
14:49:29 Efm 672 st Lockhart, welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8232
15:09:52 4500 Blk fm 1185 Dale follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers cid 4
16:01:33 200 Blk ssouth lane ems call | closed call mrodgers midco fire rescue
21:46:05 100 Blk dustin’s dr Kyle intoxicated individual | arrest made asalvatierra 8243
21:47:04 400 Blk still meadow dr Dale, fire alarm | no report aross
23:48:06 Railroad st suspicious vehicle | no report aross 8243
23:54:09 1200 Blk young ln ems call | no report aross 8240
April 22
00:25:49 200 Blk kinsey trl Lockhart, ems call | no report aross 8240
00:46:55 100 Blk lady bug ln Martindale, ems call | no report aross martindale
Fire rescue
00:51:24 Hwy 183 sb welfare concern | unable to locate aross 8243
01:07:07 Hwy 183 sb assist motorist | unable to locate aross 8243
02:05:42 100 Blk mustang meadow run Buda, ems call | no report aross eng 1107
03:03:49 100 Blk dustin’s dr Kyle, threats | report taken aross 8243
05:16:22 1900 Blk sandy creek rd Red Rock, fire-brush | no report aross dale vfd
07:50:22 Hwy 183 nb Lockhart stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8261
08:36:47 18262 Blk San Marcos hwy Martindale alarm business | no report mramirez 8213
08:57:15 Nsh 130 Buda, hit and run | report taken mramirez 6b1001
09:09:37 38 Blk cedar st Maxwell ems call | no report mramirez maxwell fire
Rescue
09:44:46 300 Blk brook rd Luling debris in roadway | no report mramirez 8262
09:49:32 200 Blk knight ln Luling telephone harassment | no report mramirez 8211
09:51:21 800 Blk mustang hollow lp Dale livestock complaint | no report mramirez
10:37:06 Hwy 183 sb stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8261
10:43:58 800 Blk robin ranch rd Lockhart sexual assault | report taken mramirez
10:57:27 4400 Blk hwy 183 nb hwy
Lockhart ems call | no report mramirez
11:16:37 700 Blk neches st Lockhart civil matter | no report mramirez 2404
11:51:33 City view dr Maxwell stolen vehicle | no report mramirez 8213
12:05:36 4800 Blk old colony line rd rd Lockhart animal at large | unable to locate lhiles 8261
12:42:18 Woody hollow rd stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8261
13:17:25 14304 Blk fm 1322 Luling traffic control/direct | no report lhiles
13:47:52 Valley way dr Maxwell loose livestock | no report lhiles 8213
14:08:28 1200 Blk pettytown rd Dale animal welfare concern | no report lhiles
14:09:08 Sparrow trl Red Rock, damaged property | other lhiles 8211
14:15:04 400 Blk buck branch rd Luling livestock complaint | no report mramirez 8205
14:30:38 200 Blk old Luling rd Lockhart civil matter | no report mramirez 8205
15:34:28 Laredo st traffic stop | citation lhiles 2110
15:52:05 Fm 1322 stranded motorist | no report mramirez
15:52:55 1200 Blk reed dr dr lockhart warrant service | no report mramirez
15:55:42 800 Blk robin ranch rd lockhart assault | no report lhiles 8213
17:15:24 Schuelke rd motor vehicle crash | other lhiles 8220
17:26:26 Taylorsville rd dale, cruelty to animals | no report lhiles 8224
18:23:06 16751 Blk sana marcos hwy martindale, civil matter | no report lhiles 8224
18:37:08 Camino real kyle motor vehicle crash | other mramirez 6b1007
18:41:29 2500 Blk necamino real – ne sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles
19:02:02 Black ankle rd lockhart vehicle in roadway | unable to locate lhiles 8224
20:44:03 200 Blk homann rd buda, civil matter | no report jsalinas 8223
21:14:34 1200 Blk reed dr criminal mischief | closed call jsalinas 8220
21:32:04 5800 Blk camino real kyle, odor investigation | other lhiles maxwell fire rescue
22:33:27 3100 Blk fm 671 luling, ems call | public assistance provided jsalinas midco fire rescue
23:32:00 16700 Blk san marcos hwy hwy assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8220
April 23
06:06:02 300 Blk meridian ln luling suspicious circumstance | found secure jsalinas 8211
07:09:28 San marcos hwy martindale assist motorist | sgt notified kdavila
09:04:19 Old lockhart rd stray dog | closed call kdavila 8211
10:28:51 Herms pl luling assault | report taken kdavila 8211
11:11:36 75 Blk roots rd martindale verbal disturbance | found secure kdavila 8210
11:59:00 17000 Blk san marcos hwy martindale debris in roadway | other lhiles 8213
13:53:46 2800 Blk airport hwy san marcos found property | closed call kdavila 8213
14:42:50 Hwy 21 assist motorist | found secure kdavila 8213
15:11:49 16775 Blk san marcos hwy traffic stop | citation kdavila 2303
15:15:05 Hwy 80 traffic stop | citation kdavila 8210
15:29:26 Hwy 80 traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2303
15:47:21 9000 Blk state park rd lockhart debris in roadway | made secure lhiles 8213
16:00:20 6800 Blk eeast fm 20 lockhart, loose livestock | closed call lhiles 8213
16:12:29 9400 Blk hwy 142 hwy maxwell criminal trespass | closed call lhiles 8213
16:15:44 Hwy 80 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2303
16:46:54 3700 Blk old mcmahan rd dale, ems call | closed call kdavila dale vfd
18:06:22 Hwy 21 traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2303
18:30:28 100 Blk winners cir dale ems call | closed call lhiles 8223
19:06:07 10679 Blk fm 86 lockhart stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8224
19:12:40 200 Blk hidden path rd ems call | cancel/disregard jsalinas
19:17:16 21 Blk pinto pony path dale runaway | other lhiles 8223
19:25:46 3400 Blk rolling ridge rd rdge discharge firearms | closed call jsalinas 8220
20:07:27 2100 Blk fm 713 lockhart, ems call | closed call jsalinas
20:07:30 1500 Blk old colony line rd dale burn ban violation | other lhiles dale vfd
22:43:11 Sierra dr loud music | contact made jsalinas 8224
22:44:25 Sierra dr lockhart multiple callers for active call |
Cancel/disregard lhiles
23:32:02 600 Blk morning mist lockhart loud music | closed call lhiles 8223
April 24
00:18:21 1800 Blk barth rd loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8223
00:25:39 200 Blk fm 1185 neighbor dispute | no report jsalinas 8223
00:30:13 Sh 130 citizen contact | no report jsalinas 8223
01:03:29 Fm 1185 assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8223
01:19:11 1000 Blk fm 1185 motor vehicle crash | supplemental
Report jsalinas 8220
01:33:26 Wfm 1185 Buda, reckless driving | arrest made jsalinas 8223
07:26:45 13034 Blk shwy 183 s hwy welfare concern | found secure kdavila 8211
10:07:18 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart suspicious vehicle | follow up kdavila 8210
10:37:13 Hwy 80 Martindale, reckless driving | closed call kdavila
10:49:34 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8213
10:52:17 Sb blk sh 130 abandoned vehicle | closed call kdavila 8213
10:55:28 200 Blk treetop ln stray dog | other kdavila 8211
11:54:11 Fm 2984 follow up investigation | other kdavila 8210
11:56:02 8000 Blk shwy 183 s hwy Lockhart loose livestock | made secure lhiles 8211
12:31:07 500 Blk union hill rd Luling runaway | closed call kdavila 8210
13:07:38 8800 Blk eeast fm 20 cedar creek, ems call | closed call kdavila 8211
13:50:10 400 Blk sh 130 Buda, motor vehicle crash | closed call kdavila 8213
13:50:55 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | Cancel/disregard kdavila
15:06:20 200 Blk fm 1185 Lockhart civil matter | closed call kdavila 8211
15:18:49 Hwy 183 sb Kyle-caldwell, reckless driving | unable to locate kdavila 8210
15:39:30 4100 Blk barth rd Lockhart,animal welfare concern | follow up lhiles
16:17:05 Hwy 183 s Luling, reckless driving | closed call kdavila 8211
16:19:25 A500 blk sector se – tmobile usa Luling, multiple callers for active call | referred
To another agency lhiles
16:53:31 2700 Blk San Marcos hwy hwy Luling welfare concern | cancel/disregard lhiles 8211
18:26:17 2000 Blk williamson rd welfare concern | contact made kdavila 8223
18:37:00 200 Blk everest cv Dale discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles
18:45:22 200 Blk pikes peak bend Dale, discharge firearms | contact made kdavila 8223
18:53:06 Hwy 183 n traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 8224
18:54:33 2100 Blk county line rd Dale welfare concern | report taken lhiles 8220
19:17:41 Fm 1854 assist motorist | contact made jsalinas
19:25:24 17545 Blk camino real Mustang Ridge stray dog | referred to another agency lhiles
19:33:49 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed
Call jsalinas
19:42:29 2000 Blk ewilliamson rd – e sector rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed
Call jsalinas
20:11:40 21 Blk pinto pony path follow up investigation | closed call jsalinas 8223
20:32:25 Camino real Mustang Ridge loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles mr 3
20:43:01 100 Blk paloma bend assault | report taken jsalinas 8220
20:46:56 San Marcos hwy San Marcos, loose livestock | made secure jsalinas
20:52:42 San Marcos hwy San Marcos, loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8224
20:53:24 18000 Blk camino real Mustang Ridge, loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles
21:39:46 Meadow trail Dale discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles 8223
22:52:49 8000 Blk nhwy 183 n hwy Kyle assault | other lhiles 8224
23:24:01 4800 Blk us hwy 183 hwy burglary commercial | cancel/disregard jsalinas
23:38:48 1200 Blk pettytown rd Dale welfare concern | closed call lhiles 8223