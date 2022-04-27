Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter Share:







The Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter runs weekly on the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

April 18

0:26:29 200 blk country ln Maxwell ems call | no report asalvatierra Maxwell fire

rescue

01:36:24 500 blk rosewood dr dale motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8242

06:11:16 rolling ridge rd Lockhart animal carcass | no report asalvatierra

06:24:36 ih-10 wb Luling reckless driving | referred to another agency asalvatierra

08:00:57 2300 blk fm 672 dale stray dog | follow up kdavila 8261

08:40:09 rolling ridge rd Dale follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8263

09:10:11 2300 blk rolling ridge rdge loose livestock | made secure kdavila

09:33:27 3100 blk sand holler rd assist motorist | closed call kdavila 8213

10:11:09 7700 blk taylorsville rd citizen contact | closed call kdavila 8210

0:36:51 100 blk us hwy 183 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2112

11:23:56 800 blk pettytown rd Dale animal bite | follow up kdavila 8261

11:36:24 fm 1854 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 8213

11:59:43 7900 blk shwy 183 s hwy Lockhart animal welfare concern | closed call lhiles 8261

12:55:56 a100 blk sector w – tmobile usa Luling, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

13:24:02 magnolia st traffic stop | citation kdavila 2112

13:37:25 300 blk fm 1979 martindale debris in roadway | unable to locate kdavila 8213

13:40:18 camino real lockhart, reckless driving | referred to another agency lhiles

13:50:03 1700 blk ss colorado st lockhart warrant service | other mramirez cso 6

14:34:37 200 blk thomas dr martindale identity theft | other lbarrios 8210

14:45:05 1700 blk ss colorado st st Lockhart traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2112

14:59:30 5900 blk hwy 183 hwy traffic stop | citation kdavila 2112

15:05:05 100 blk ww. callaway ct ct Lockhart burglary | report taken lhiles 8213

15:25:08 callaway ct loose livestock | made secure lhiles 8210

15:41:59 4600 blk fm 713 Lockhart loose livestock | closed call kdavila

16:30:53 15400 blk camino real Kyle motor vehicle crash | cancel/disregard kdavila

16:43:57 1300 blk skyline rd Dale verbal disturbance | other lhiles 8213

16:48:59 2200 blk nwfm 713 – nw sector Rosanky, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard kdavila

16:59:07 200 blk quail ridge dr rdge Dale loud music | unable to locate lhiles 8213

18:03:32 camino real Buda, loose livestock | referred to another

agency kdavila

18:16:40 hwy 183 sb assist motorist | closed call kdavila 8221

19:46:17 77 blk seold Lockhart rd Mustang Ridge, fire-brush | fire call jsalinas esd11

20:01:47 100 blk skyline rd Martindale civil matter | other lhiles

20:15:42 1200 blk reed dr follow up investigation | other mramirez 8221

20:41:02 9600 blk fm 1322 Lockhart loose livestock | other lhiles 8221

22:05:39 51 blk cowan ln Lockhart suspicious vehicle | other lhiles 8221

22:59:28 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 8221

23:07:39 1100 blk old Lockhart rd Dale disturbance | arrest made lhiles 8223

23:47:36 sunflower trl Luling suspicious vehicle | unable to locate lhiles 8221

23:49:35 76 blk mimosa st st maxwell public service | closed call lhiles 8224

April 19

00:31:33 fm 1322 loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8221

07:31:25 15328 blk San Marcos hwy Martindale hit and run | report taken kdavila 8213

08:23:49 700 blk medina st st civil matter | closed call kdavila 2409

08:46:13 500 blk county line rd Dale stray dog | closed call kdavila 8262

08:46:41 200 blk holz rd livestock on roadway | made secure lbarrios 8261

09:08:39 8000 blk state park rd Lockhart animal in trap | closed call kdavila

09:55:25 700 blk silent valley rd civil matter | no contact kdavila 2409

10:20:38 9500 blk fm 1854 traffic stop | citation kdavila 8213

10:49:33 hwy 142 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 8213

10:56:03 700 blk silent valley rd civil matter | closed call kdavila 2409

11:02:16 7700 blk hwy 142 hwy assist motorist | found secure kdavila 8213

11:06:53 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart warrant service | arrest warrant kdavila

11:21:43 1200 blk ss colorado st Lockhart warrant service | arrest warrant kdavila 8210

11:39:09 2300 blk fm 672 dale stray dog | closed call lbarrios 8262

12:44:18 17050 blk San Marcos hwy Martindale burglary commercial | cancel/disregard lhiles 8213

13:26:05 4100 blk barth rd Lockhart neighbor dispute | closed call lhiles 8210

14:20:39 100 blk elm st Lockhart civil matter | other lhiles 2113

14:42:25 12763 blk fm 1854 Dale unauthorized use of m/veh |

cancel/disregard lhiles

14:46:35 Martindale rd vehicle in roadway | other lbarrios 8213

14:55:56 19106 blk San Marcos hwy Martindale civil matter | closed call lhiles 2305

15:01:05 2800 blk airport hwy San Marcos possession of marijuana | citation lhiles 8213

15:59:17 400 blk sh 130 lockhart motor vehicle crash | other lhiles 8210

16:57:47 17600 blk camino real dale loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles

17:26:49 200 blk ww sessom dr – ne dr San Marcos, motor vehicle crash | other lhiles 8224

17:46:03 900 blk ss colorado st st lockhart traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 8220

9:40:51 east fm 20 loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8221

19:48:27 eold Lytton Springs rd st lockhart, abandoned vehicle | other jsalinas 8220

19:51:24 800 blk tierra verde run Dale verbal disturbance | other lhiles 8223

20:36:53 8300 blk eeast fm 20 Dale, ems call | closed call jsalinas dale vfd

20:52:16 500 blk conchas st st kyle recovered missing | supplement lhiles 8223

21:46:50 east fm 20 abandoned vehicle | public assistance

provided jsalinas 8224

21:47:43 2600 blk westwood rd Lockhart verbal disturbance | closed call lhiles 8220

22:34:31 sh 130 debris in roadway | made secure jsalinas 8223

22:45:14 1500 blk ee market st – se sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

22:52:06 San Marcos hwy assist motorist | other jsalinas 8223

22:55:02 15000 blk hwy 80 hwy debris in roadway | made secure lhiles 8223

23:04:04 10891 blk fm 1854 Dale ems call | no report lhiles esd11

April 20

03:27:58 100 blk black walnut ln Maxwell ems call | no report asalvatierra

04:28:22 hwy 183 n Lockhart traffic hazard | no report asalvatierra 8220

05:29:17 fm 2720 maxwell assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8232

05:42:44 laredo st traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 8223

07:19:16 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart warrant service | closed call mrodgers 8232

07:38:26 500 blk blackjack traffic stop | citation issued mrodgers 8230

07:56:02 100 blk elm creek rd stray dog | closed call mrodgers

08:17:45 1400 blk lovers ln Lockhart livestock complaint | closed call lbarrios

08:55:01 100 blk elm st Lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2113

09:25:17 100 blk dow ln Luling stray cat | closed call mrodgers 8261

09:31:39 86 blk alaska rd kyle animal at large | closed call mrodgers 8261

09:43:35 4200 blk old Mcmahan rd Lockhart ems call | closed call mrodgers

10:04:12 1000 blk county line rd suspicious vehicle | closed call mrodgers 8231

10:16:53 1600 blk tumbleweed trl Dale burn ban violation | closed call lbarrios Dale vfd

11:06:24 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers

11:16:35 dickerson rd traffic hazard | closed call mrodgers 8231

11:29:36 1200 blk reed dr Maxwell sexual abuse of child | closed call mrodgers

12:21:40 fm 1322 stray dog | closed call mramirez

12:35:26 1200 blk reed dr follow up investigation | no report mramirez 8231

12:41:54 east fm 20 assist motorist | closed call mrodgers 8232

12:58:50 9800 blk fm 86 Luling lift assist | closed call mramirez 8232

13:32:03 fm 86 Lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call mramirez

13:58:30 500 blk eileen’s way Dale theft | closed call mramirez 8231

14:10:07 camino real reckless driving | no report mramirez

14:42:11 pettytown rd Dale, loose livestock | closed call mramirez 8261

14:59:32 1200 blk reed dr Lockhart warrant service | no report mramirez

15:06:26 100 blk elm st Lockhart civil matter | closed call mramirez

15:29:18 hwy 183 sb luling, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8232

15:41:16 1400 blk naustin rd – n sector rd Luling, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

15:52:05 1400 blk naustin rd – n sector rd luling, multiple callers for active call | no report mramirez

16:10:45 200 blk pikes peak bend Dale runaway | no report mramirez 8231

16:38:22 100 blk elm st a st lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2113

22-04-1749 04/20/2022 16:50:33 u300 blk sector se – tmobile usa

Mustang Ridge, refer to other agency | no report mramirez

17:01:23 69 blk mimosa st st Maxwell public service | closed call mramirez 8231

17:05:56 13063 blk old Mcmahan trl warrant service | closed call mramirez 2113

17:10:53 7600 blk ee fm 20 – sw sector dale, multiple callers for active call | no report mrodgers

17:11:02 fm 713 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | no report mramirez 8232

17:52:03 creekview Lockhart welfare concern | no report mramirez 8241

17:57:15 hwy 142 Lockhart reckless driving | closed call mramirez 8243

18:10:49 3600 blk ivy switch rd Luling mental subject | no report mramirez 8243

18:47:49 1500 blk schuelke rd maxwell welfare concern | found secure mramirez 8240

18:49:50 2800 blk airport dr San Marcos found property | no report asalvatierra 8243

19:16:19 17545 blk camino real Mustang Ridge loose livestock | no report mramirez

19:47:08 hwy 183 sb Luling, stray dog | no report asalvatierra 8241

20:20:00 600 blk rosewood dr Dale stray dog | no report asalvatierra 8243

20:23:45 9900 blk hwy 183 nb Luling traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 8241

20:52:48 100 blk rabbit trl Dale welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8243

21:19:00 100 blk mayfield ln Lockhart disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8240

21:53:07 fm 1185 Lockhart traffic stop | arrest made asalvatierra 8241

22:20:53 old lytton springs rd Lockhart suspicious vehicle | no report asalvatierra 8243

April 21

01:58:22 9000 blk fm 672 Dale motor vehicle crash | no report asalvatierra 8243

07:56:00 hwy 183 sb debris in roadway | closed call mrodgers 8232

08:55:22 400 blk morgan trl Dale, ems call | closed call mrodgers dale vfd

09:16:44 300 blk crane lane ln Lockhart, suspicious person | closed call mrodgers 8231

10:36:55 25 blk lantana ln Kyle, ems call | closed call mrodgers

10:56:01 100 blk roots rd Martindale civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2302

11:28:22 fm 86 Luling scam | closed call mrodgers 8232

12:34:29 700 blk nn medina Lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2402

12:49:23 sandy creek rd Dale loose livestock | closed call mrodgers

12:53:44 700 Blk neches st st Lockhart civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2402

13:30:58 100 Blk roots rd Martindale civil matter | closed call mramirez 2301

13:33:06 13485 Blk avis rd Dale harassment | closed call mramirez 8231

13:35:30 2700 Blk westwood rd Lockhart, ems call | closed call mrodgers midco fire

Rescue

13:54:54 2800 Blk seawillow rd Lockhart stray dog | no report mrodgers 8262

14:20:10 400 Blk westridge rd rd Martindale, verbal disturbance | closed call mrodgers 8231

14:38:05 200 Blk ww sessom dr – ne dr San Marcos, multiple callers for active call | closed call mrodgers

14:49:29 Efm 672 st Lockhart, welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8232

15:09:52 4500 Blk fm 1185 Dale follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers cid 4

16:01:33 200 Blk ssouth lane ems call | closed call mrodgers midco fire rescue

21:46:05 100 Blk dustin’s dr Kyle intoxicated individual | arrest made asalvatierra 8243

21:47:04 400 Blk still meadow dr Dale, fire alarm | no report aross

23:48:06 Railroad st suspicious vehicle | no report aross 8243

23:54:09 1200 Blk young ln ems call | no report aross 8240

April 22

00:25:49 200 Blk kinsey trl Lockhart, ems call | no report aross 8240

00:46:55 100 Blk lady bug ln Martindale, ems call | no report aross martindale

Fire rescue

00:51:24 Hwy 183 sb welfare concern | unable to locate aross 8243

01:07:07 Hwy 183 sb assist motorist | unable to locate aross 8243

02:05:42 100 Blk mustang meadow run Buda, ems call | no report aross eng 1107

03:03:49 100 Blk dustin’s dr Kyle, threats | report taken aross 8243

05:16:22 1900 Blk sandy creek rd Red Rock, fire-brush | no report aross dale vfd

07:50:22 Hwy 183 nb Lockhart stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8261

08:36:47 18262 Blk San Marcos hwy Martindale alarm business | no report mramirez 8213

08:57:15 Nsh 130 Buda, hit and run | report taken mramirez 6b1001

09:09:37 38 Blk cedar st Maxwell ems call | no report mramirez maxwell fire

Rescue

09:44:46 300 Blk brook rd Luling debris in roadway | no report mramirez 8262

09:49:32 200 Blk knight ln Luling telephone harassment | no report mramirez 8211

09:51:21 800 Blk mustang hollow lp Dale livestock complaint | no report mramirez

10:37:06 Hwy 183 sb stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8261

10:43:58 800 Blk robin ranch rd Lockhart sexual assault | report taken mramirez

10:57:27 4400 Blk hwy 183 nb hwy

Lockhart ems call | no report mramirez

11:16:37 700 Blk neches st Lockhart civil matter | no report mramirez 2404

11:51:33 City view dr Maxwell stolen vehicle | no report mramirez 8213

12:05:36 4800 Blk old colony line rd rd Lockhart animal at large | unable to locate lhiles 8261

12:42:18 Woody hollow rd stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8261

13:17:25 14304 Blk fm 1322 Luling traffic control/direct | no report lhiles

13:47:52 Valley way dr Maxwell loose livestock | no report lhiles 8213

14:08:28 1200 Blk pettytown rd Dale animal welfare concern | no report lhiles

14:09:08 Sparrow trl Red Rock, damaged property | other lhiles 8211

14:15:04 400 Blk buck branch rd Luling livestock complaint | no report mramirez 8205

14:30:38 200 Blk old Luling rd Lockhart civil matter | no report mramirez 8205

15:34:28 Laredo st traffic stop | citation lhiles 2110

15:52:05 Fm 1322 stranded motorist | no report mramirez

15:52:55 1200 Blk reed dr dr lockhart warrant service | no report mramirez

15:55:42 800 Blk robin ranch rd lockhart assault | no report lhiles 8213

17:15:24 Schuelke rd motor vehicle crash | other lhiles 8220

17:26:26 Taylorsville rd dale, cruelty to animals | no report lhiles 8224

18:23:06 16751 Blk sana marcos hwy martindale, civil matter | no report lhiles 8224

18:37:08 Camino real kyle motor vehicle crash | other mramirez 6b1007

18:41:29 2500 Blk necamino real – ne sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

19:02:02 Black ankle rd lockhart vehicle in roadway | unable to locate lhiles 8224

20:44:03 200 Blk homann rd buda, civil matter | no report jsalinas 8223

21:14:34 1200 Blk reed dr criminal mischief | closed call jsalinas 8220

21:32:04 5800 Blk camino real kyle, odor investigation | other lhiles maxwell fire rescue

22:33:27 3100 Blk fm 671 luling, ems call | public assistance provided jsalinas midco fire rescue

23:32:00 16700 Blk san marcos hwy hwy assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8220

April 23

06:06:02 300 Blk meridian ln luling suspicious circumstance | found secure jsalinas 8211

07:09:28 San marcos hwy martindale assist motorist | sgt notified kdavila

09:04:19 Old lockhart rd stray dog | closed call kdavila 8211

10:28:51 Herms pl luling assault | report taken kdavila 8211

11:11:36 75 Blk roots rd martindale verbal disturbance | found secure kdavila 8210

11:59:00 17000 Blk san marcos hwy martindale debris in roadway | other lhiles 8213

13:53:46 2800 Blk airport hwy san marcos found property | closed call kdavila 8213

14:42:50 Hwy 21 assist motorist | found secure kdavila 8213

15:11:49 16775 Blk san marcos hwy traffic stop | citation kdavila 2303

15:15:05 Hwy 80 traffic stop | citation kdavila 8210

15:29:26 Hwy 80 traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2303

15:47:21 9000 Blk state park rd lockhart debris in roadway | made secure lhiles 8213

16:00:20 6800 Blk eeast fm 20 lockhart, loose livestock | closed call lhiles 8213

16:12:29 9400 Blk hwy 142 hwy maxwell criminal trespass | closed call lhiles 8213

16:15:44 Hwy 80 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2303

16:46:54 3700 Blk old mcmahan rd dale, ems call | closed call kdavila dale vfd

18:06:22 Hwy 21 traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2303

18:30:28 100 Blk winners cir dale ems call | closed call lhiles 8223

19:06:07 10679 Blk fm 86 lockhart stray dog | unable to locate lhiles 8224

19:12:40 200 Blk hidden path rd ems call | cancel/disregard jsalinas

19:17:16 21 Blk pinto pony path dale runaway | other lhiles 8223

19:25:46 3400 Blk rolling ridge rd rdge discharge firearms | closed call jsalinas 8220

20:07:27 2100 Blk fm 713 lockhart, ems call | closed call jsalinas

20:07:30 1500 Blk old colony line rd dale burn ban violation | other lhiles dale vfd

22:43:11 Sierra dr loud music | contact made jsalinas 8224

22:44:25 Sierra dr lockhart multiple callers for active call |

Cancel/disregard lhiles

23:32:02 600 Blk morning mist lockhart loud music | closed call lhiles 8223

April 24

00:18:21 1800 Blk barth rd loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8223

00:25:39 200 Blk fm 1185 neighbor dispute | no report jsalinas 8223

00:30:13 Sh 130 citizen contact | no report jsalinas 8223

01:03:29 Fm 1185 assist motorist | closed call jsalinas 8223

01:19:11 1000 Blk fm 1185 motor vehicle crash | supplemental

Report jsalinas 8220

01:33:26 Wfm 1185 Buda, reckless driving | arrest made jsalinas 8223

07:26:45 13034 Blk shwy 183 s hwy welfare concern | found secure kdavila 8211

10:07:18 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart suspicious vehicle | follow up kdavila 8210

10:37:13 Hwy 80 Martindale, reckless driving | closed call kdavila

10:49:34 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart follow up investigation | closed call kdavila 8213

10:52:17 Sb blk sh 130 abandoned vehicle | closed call kdavila 8213

10:55:28 200 Blk treetop ln stray dog | other kdavila 8211

11:54:11 Fm 2984 follow up investigation | other kdavila 8210

11:56:02 8000 Blk shwy 183 s hwy Lockhart loose livestock | made secure lhiles 8211

12:31:07 500 Blk union hill rd Luling runaway | closed call kdavila 8210

13:07:38 8800 Blk eeast fm 20 cedar creek, ems call | closed call kdavila 8211

13:50:10 400 Blk sh 130 Buda, motor vehicle crash | closed call kdavila 8213

13:50:55 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | Cancel/disregard kdavila

15:06:20 200 Blk fm 1185 Lockhart civil matter | closed call kdavila 8211

15:18:49 Hwy 183 sb Kyle-caldwell, reckless driving | unable to locate kdavila 8210

15:39:30 4100 Blk barth rd Lockhart,animal welfare concern | follow up lhiles

16:17:05 Hwy 183 s Luling, reckless driving | closed call kdavila 8211

16:19:25 A500 blk sector se – tmobile usa Luling, multiple callers for active call | referred

To another agency lhiles

16:53:31 2700 Blk San Marcos hwy hwy Luling welfare concern | cancel/disregard lhiles 8211

18:26:17 2000 Blk williamson rd welfare concern | contact made kdavila 8223

18:37:00 200 Blk everest cv Dale discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles

18:45:22 200 Blk pikes peak bend Dale, discharge firearms | contact made kdavila 8223

18:53:06 Hwy 183 n traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 8224

18:54:33 2100 Blk county line rd Dale welfare concern | report taken lhiles 8220

19:17:41 Fm 1854 assist motorist | contact made jsalinas

19:25:24 17545 Blk camino real Mustang Ridge stray dog | referred to another agency lhiles

19:33:49 4100 Blk sector ne – tmobile usa Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed

Call jsalinas

19:42:29 2000 Blk ewilliamson rd – e sector rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed

Call jsalinas

20:11:40 21 Blk pinto pony path follow up investigation | closed call jsalinas 8223

20:32:25 Camino real Mustang Ridge loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles mr 3

20:43:01 100 Blk paloma bend assault | report taken jsalinas 8220

20:46:56 San Marcos hwy San Marcos, loose livestock | made secure jsalinas

20:52:42 San Marcos hwy San Marcos, loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8224

20:53:24 18000 Blk camino real Mustang Ridge, loose livestock | referred to another agency lhiles

21:39:46 Meadow trail Dale discharge firearms | unable to locate lhiles 8223

22:52:49 8000 Blk nhwy 183 n hwy Kyle assault | other lhiles 8224

23:24:01 4800 Blk us hwy 183 hwy burglary commercial | cancel/disregard jsalinas

23:38:48 1200 Blk pettytown rd Dale welfare concern | closed call lhiles 8223