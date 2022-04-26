Robert Lee Flores Share:







July 5, 1957 – April 19, 2022

Robert Lee “Bobby” Flores, 64, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Bobby was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 5, 1957. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sargent until his retirement in 1992.

He is preceded in death by his wife Madelyn and his father Angel A. Flores. He is survived by his mother Margarita H. Flores of Lockhart; son Robert A. Flores of Austin, Texas; brother Michael Flores of Hutto, Texas; brother Paul Flores of Lockhart; and five grandchildren: John Michael, Alanise, Madelyn, Christian, and Jasmine Marie.

Visitation took place on Friday, April 22 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Bobby’s ashes will be interred at the St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.