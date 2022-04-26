WILLIAM THOMAS “TOMMY” CHESSER Share:







Tommy Chesser, 56, was tragically killed in Lockhart on April 21, 2022.

He was a loving husband, father and stepfather, son, brother and stepbrother, nephew, and cousin. Tommy was born on October 12, 1965, in Freeport, Texas to Donna Kaigler Chesser and William G. “Bill” Chesser. He grew-up in Brazoria County and developed his love for football at Angleton High School.

Tommy is survived by his wife Kristel and their children, son Haden and daughter Kaitlyn; his sons and stepsons Tyler and Jordan Chesser of Houston; Drayton Chesser of Conroe; Kendall Chesser Douglas of Angleton; Joseph and Christopher Aguilar of Lockhart. He is also survived by his mother Donna Kaigler of Lockhart; father Bill & stepmother Patricia of Oakland; brother Kenneth Don Kaigler & wife Leslie of Pleasanton; step-father and step-brother Terry and Todd Smith of McDade; father-in-law Mike Sigman & wife Marsha of Houston, mother-in-law Belinda Rachel of Porter; and brother-in-law Michael Sigman, Jr.; uncles Robert Chesser & wife Joan and Karl Collins & wife Doris; cousins Kim Chesser, Blaine Chesser & family, Edie Staudt and Sybil Staudt & family, Tiffany, Neeley and Farrah, and so many friends he considered as extended family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents William “Billy” & Geraldine “Jerry” Chesser and Don & Syble Kaigler; and two aunts, Lynda Kaigler and Nancy Chancey.

Tommy lived for his family and found such joy being involved with all activities that interested them. He loved sharing time with his children whether through coaching, transporting, or cheering them on; anything to inspire and support them in every way possible.

Tommy’s life was full of love for those he leaves on earth and those he now joins in Heaven.

Services for Tommy will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM, with visitation from 9-10.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of two, Go-Fund-Me or Give-Send-Go (GSG), accounts established by loving friends in the Lockhart community, which will assist his wife and two young children.