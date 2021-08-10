More testing, vaccination opportunities available Share:







The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Forces are now hosting a combination COVID-19 vaccination site and testing site.

The limited-time event, which began Monday, is in tents at the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management’s back parking lot, located at 1403 Blackjack Street.

An end date for the free clinic has not been announced.

Vaccines and Nasal PCR tests will be administered from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, seven days a week.

Moderna and Pfizer doses of the vaccine will be administered.

No appointment is needed.

If under 18, you must bring a guardian.

People ages 12 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.

If you don’t wish to go to the clinic, several local providers are selling PCR COVID-19 tests offering the vaccines for free (Express Pharmacy in Lockhart, H-E-B, Walgreens, and Walmart, with details available on the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management website) the county will host a clinic on Monday through which vaccines (and potentially testing) will be made available.

The vaccines — made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — have each received emergency use authorization in the United States and clinical trials have showed each of the three to be effective in preventing people from getting sick from COVID-19.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one available to people ages 12-18.

The vaccination rate of the eligible population in Caldwell County has again increased from the previous week.

At press time Tuesday, 55.34% (+1.54 percent) of Caldwell County residents ages 12 and up have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 44.8 percent (+.62) are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, the vaccination rate for fully vaccinated folks ages 12 and up is 53.63 percent.