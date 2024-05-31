CLARE C. BRICE
November 9, 1942 – April 30, 2024
Clare C. Brice passed away peacefully on April 30, 2024 at her home in Lockhart, Texas. She was born Mary Clare Corrington to Edward L. and Mildred Britt Corrington in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 9, 1942. Clare attended Sacred Heart School in Memphis and was graduated from Mount St. Mary’s Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. After graduation, she attended St. Vincent Infirmary School of X-Ray Technology in Little Rock where she received her certification as an x-ray technician. While enrolled in St. Vincent Infirmary Clare met Jack Charles Ries, of San Antonio, Texas, who was stationed at the air force base at nearby Jacksonville, Arkansas. They were married in Little Rock in 1962. For the next nine years they moved often because of changes of duty stations. In 1971 they settled in Lockhart after Jack was stationed at Bergstrom AFB.
Clare quickly became active in the local community by getting involved in the Lockhart Newcomers Club. For two years she served as president of the group that welcomed all newcomers to Lockhart. In 1973, Clare, who worked as an x-ray tech at the Lockhart Hospital, also volunteered teaching adult swim classes for the American Red Cross. By 1974, Clare was a single mother of five children, was working full-time at the local hospital and was pursuing another degree at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. It was at this time that she met Donaly Brice. He was managing the American Red Cross swim program in Lockhart. Clare had taught Red Cross swim classes for quite a number of years and was in need of teaching another class to renew her teaching certificate. The couple soon began dating and later married on Valentine’s Day in 1978. Clare attained a bachelor of science degree in allied health professions in 1975 and a master of science degree in 1979.
When the local hospital in Lockhart closed, Clare split her workload as a part-time instructor in x-ray at Austin Community College and working at the campus infirmary at Southwest Texas State University. She continued to work with the infirmary until she changed positions to the physical education department where she taught swimming and other aquatic courses. She remained in that position until she retired in 2013. Clare’s interest in local history led her to the Caldwell County Historical Commission. She was appointed to that organization in 1976 and remained a member for the remainder of her life. During this time she also actively served on the A. L. Brock log cabin restoration project, the Lockhart Historical Society Trust (secretary and vice president), the Caldwell County Courthouse restoration project (serving as president in 1995) and many other historical projects over the years. She was a longtime active member of the Lockhart Business and Professional Women’s Club where she received the Woman of the Year Award (1978-1979) and won the “Outstanding Homemaker Award” in 1979. She also served as the club’s president in 1980-1981. Clare was always interested in reading. She was a longtime member of the Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart and also served as a member of the Irving Club, a literary club that had been established in 1896, preceding the construction of the city’s library. In 1982 Clare sponsored a franchise of the Diet Center in Lockhart. At the same time she owned and operated Clare’s Restaurant on the north side of the courthouse square in Lockhart.
For many years Clare was also an active member of the Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. This non-academic sorority is primarily interested in social, cultural and civic enrichment of its members. The sorority focuses on such activities as scholarships, women’s shelters, Reading is Fundamental, Project Graduation and Caldwell County Christian Ministries. Clare served this group in various capacities over the years including president.
Shortly after arriving in Lockhart, Clare became a permanent and devout member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Like the rest of her life, she immediately became active in all the church’s functions. She served numerous times on the vestry of the church. She was selected often to represent the church at annual diocesan conventions. Clare served as Eucharistic Minister and worked with the women of the church on the Altar Guild. She assisted with the Meals on Wheels and Relay for Life programs, fundraising events and helped coordinate meals for special church functions.
Clare never lost her interest in swimming. She had been teaching Red Cross swim classes before coming to Lockhart. She continued teaching for the rest of her life. She served as manager or director of the Lockhart City Park swimming pool in 1986-1987. She taught swim classes and other aquatic sports to college students, water therapy classes to handicapped individuals at the Center of Wellness and Sports Performance in San Marcos and private swim classes to many students ranging from the youngest at 3 years old to the oldest at 80 years. She especially enjoyed teaching water aerobics to many of her friends.
Clare will always be remembered for her outgoing personality, her love of parties, music, traveling and history. She will most be remembered for the love she had for her family and many friends. She was a soft-spoken and kind person who never had anything bad to say about anyone. When she greeted people, friends or strangers, they would always be met with a big smile and a friendly disposition. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Clare was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mildred Corrington, and a sister Marjorie “Tina” Martin. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, a daughter, Dr. Jane Cushman, and sons John Thaddius, Karl Edward, Lee William (Deann) and Robert Albert (Tracy). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Brandon, Jessica (Joshua), Devon, Andrew “Drew”(Lesley), Christopher and Ashlee (Ryan), nine great-grandchildren, as well as a niece, Adrienne Auvil, and nephews Dan (Maryellen) Dozier, Larry Dozier, Mike Dozier and Rob Dozier.
Clare’s family would like to express its sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by all the staff at Halcyon Home Health and Hospice and the comforting services of the Neptune Society of Austin. A heartfelt appreciation is especially given to our dear friend Esther Gutierrez who provided such loving care to Clare for all her needs during the last years of her life.
A Celebration of Life service to honor and remember Clare’s life will be held at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St., in Lockhart on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by an interment in the church’s columbarium and a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library or to the church she so loved, Emmanuel Episcopal Church.