December 17, 1938 – May 30, 2024

Judy Rogers, 85, of Lockhart, Texas, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 30, 2024. Her family will host a memorial service in her honor at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.