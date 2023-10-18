James “Jim” Krumm Share:







On October 12, 2023, James “Jim” Krumm was called home to heaven. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adrian Krumm and Jane Helen Akin of Austin, TX, and wife, Dorothy Krumm of Ranger, TX. He is survived by his son, Alan Krumm of Lockhart, TX.

A veteran of both the US Navy and US Army, he was very committed to serving his country. He brought a smile to all that knew him and loved to joke with people. Everywhere he went, he seemed to make an impact. He was a loving father and husband and will be missed.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2023, with a funeral service the next day Friday, October 20 beginning at 10 AM, both at McCurdy Funeral Home.