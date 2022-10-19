Porfiria A. Gutierrez Share:







Better known as “Mrs. Puffy”, Porfiria A. Gutierrez, 57, passed away on October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family in San Marcos, TX. She was born in Lockhart, TX to Seledonio and Amelia Albarez on June 29, 1965. Porfiria married Benancio Gutierrez at the age of 17 and never looked back. They enjoyed 40 long wonderful years together at the time of her passing. From this union they had 6 children.

Mrs. Puffy was EVERYONE’S MOM. She worked in the childcare industry for 30 plus years and at the time of passing was employed with A Small World Learning Center. She taught generations of children. Mrs. Puffy had enough love for every child that she had the privilege of teaching. Children were her life. She loved to provide for everyone, and she was the pillar of the family. She was always there whenever you needed her. She loved to dance, listen to George Strait, and liked to rock out at other times. Mrs. Puffy was also known to her grandchildren as “Grandma Happy”. Grandma Happy had a big heart and never said no. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Porfiria is preceded in death by mother, Amelia Albarez, and her father, Seledonio Albarez. She leaves behind a legacy with her beloved husband, Benanacio Gutierrez; 3 daughters, Audrey Alvarez, Amanda Gutierrez and Alyssah Gutierrez; 3 sons, Ben C. Gutierrez and his wife Amanda, Adam Gutierrez and Jae Gutierrez; grandchildren, Steve Jordan, Delilah, Mariah, Clint, Leon, Sunshine, Maya, Ava, Lucianna, Leilani, Serenity and Maximo; sisters, Mary Alvarez, Magdalena “Nan” Lerma, Carmen Torres; brothers, John Alvarez, Michel Alvarez, Phillip Alvarez, Peter Alvarez and Albert Albarez.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at McCurdy Funeral Home from 1-9 PM with the Rosary recited at 7PM. A funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, October 22 nd, also at McCurdy Funeral Home. Mrs. Puffy will be laid to rest next to her mother later at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.