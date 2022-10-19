Richard Cortez Share:







Richard Cortez, 67, was born on January 26, 1955. He was born to Pedro Cortez and Delores Albarez. He passed away peacefully on September 3, 2022. Richard had a servant’s heart. When people asked Richard for his help, he was more than eager to be of help. All his friends and family would attest to this fact. He was known to be of great help at Clear Fork Elementary School, where he worked for several years. He was of great assistance to several community churches, as well. When people saw Richard on his bike, one would know that he was on his way to visit friends or on his way to be of help to someone. He was preceded in death by his father Pedro Cortez, his mother Delores Albarez, his sisters Mercy Cortez and Connie Lara. He is survived by his brothers Peter Cortez (Lita), Tony Cortez (Lydia) and Ricky Cortez. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Church, 2301 S. Colorado St. in Lockhart, Texas.