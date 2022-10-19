Janie Martinez Lopez Share:







February 23, 1949 – October 9, 2022

Janie Martinez Lopez, 73, of Lockhart, Texas, went to be with the angels on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at her passing at Legend Oaks in Kyle, Texas.

Janie is survived by her three daughters: Virginia Lopez Martinez, Joanna Fuentes, and Mary Gutierrez. She was a grandmother, and great-grandmother, leaving behind a legacy of 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her grandchildren are Jolynn Lopez, Joe Angel Lopez, Johnny Angel Sandoval, Alexandra Jane Trevino, Juan Trevino III, Justina Gutierrez, Christieanna Lynn Trevino, Kaitlin Renae Trevino, Justice Gutierrez, Jaylynn Jeanice Trevino, Cruz Anthony Trevino, Ruben Johnathan Sandoval, Juan Thomas Gutierrez, Josiah Elijah Trevino, Zaylee Janaya Trevino.

Her great-grandchildren include Kamari, Samiah, Mariyah, Jayda, Lanaya, Nathdaniel, Malachi, Scarlett, Maylanah, Mila, Malayah, Jaeliana.

Janie spent her childhood into her adult years living with family in Lockhart, Texas. Growing up, she enjoyed being with friends. She loved singing throughout her life. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with family and loved ones.

The viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. Services commemorating the life of Janie Martinez Lopez will be on Wednesday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A reception with refreshments will follow at 3 p.m. at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, 200 S Blanco St, Lockhart TX 78644.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.