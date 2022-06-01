Ryan Johnson Share:







Ryan Johnson passed away quietly in his sleep on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the age of 29. He is survived by his Mother, Sheila Johnson of Lockhart, Brother, Brandon & Dani Suarez (Danielle Rubalcaba) of Riviera, Sister, Shelbee Suarez of Austin, Brother, Elden Gonzalez of Lockhart, Sister, Eden Gonzalez of Lockhart, Grandparents, Eldon & Yvonne Johnson of Lockhart, Aunt, Tammy Johnson of Lockhart, Cousin, James Owen of Lockhart and many other extended family and friends.

He was born on October 15, 1992, in Kingsville, Texas. He enjoyed travelling and fishing. He attended Gary Job Corp and received his degree in security and worked with Austin Airport. At the time of his passing worked for Family Dollar and Tractor Supply in Lockhart.

Ryan will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.