On May 30th, 2022 after a long hard fought battle against throat cancer, Gail Rose Coers got her angel wings and went to walk with the angels. She spent her last days at home surrounded by those who loved her most.

It would be wrong to say Gail lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. When anyone else would have broken, Gail stayed strong. Through her, we now know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like.

Gail was born on November 9th, 1942 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was raised in Lockhart, Texas and graduated from Lockhart High School. Gail had many accomplishments in her life but if anyone were to ask she would tell you her greatest accomplishment was her family. They brought her so much joy and she was happiest surrounded by them. Gail was an amazing mother to Tracy and Darla and the best MawMaw to her many grandchildren. She had a beautiful Christian soul and loved freely with all her heart. To everyone that was blessed to know her, she will live on forever in our hearts.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dixie Rose and many loving family members: Buddy Rose, Pete Rose, Betty Rose Hellums, Jess “Pa” Hellums, and her baby brother James “Rusty” Hellums.

Gail is survived by her husband Tommy, children Tracy and Darla, step-children Wes and Kim and her many grandchildren: Christopher, Bobby, Derek, Deena, Jalen, Anthony,Trinity, Emma, Bryant, and Paityn and one great grandson- Pax. They invite you to join them for a memorial service at McCurdy Funeral home on Monday, June 6th at 11am. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice.