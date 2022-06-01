Bertie Mae Corbell Daley Share:







On Wednesday, May 24, 2022, Bertie Mae Corbell Daley went home to Heaven. She was 90 years of age. Bertie was born in Red Rock, TX on November 27, 1931, to Milburn and Sylvia Corbell. She was one of three girls born into the Corbell family.

Bertie was a career educator in Lockhart, the same community where she was raised. Bertie and her parents were members of the First Lockhart Baptist Church.

Bertie was a caring and loving mother to her children Belinda Daley Williams and Baxter Dean Daley (deceased).

Bertie lived a wonderful life filled with many memories with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, playing bridge with dear friends, an avid gardener, traveling the world with special friends, and enjoying many friendships. Bertie has left behind many wonderful and loving friends.

Bertie is survived by Belinda Williams (daughter) and her husband Kent Williams of Dripping Springs, TX, Ryan Williams (grandson) and wife Jill, and their children Alice Scout and Shepard Tex Williams of Rockport, and Megan Lammons (granddaughter) and husband Randy, and their children Kate Ryleigh and Hayes Cecil Lammons of Lubbock. She is also survived by her nephew Tim Fischer and family, of Taylorsville, and Perry Daley and daughters of Huntsville, AL.

Bertie was preceded in death by son Baxter Dean Daley, her parents Milburn and Sylvia Corbell, her sisters Daisy Lois Corbell and Emogene Fischer of Taylorsville.

The family would like to acknowledge and say thank you to her caregivers, many friends, neighbors, members of the First Lockhart Baptist Church, colleagues of Lockhart ISD, friends in the Bridge Club, SWIM Club, the DELTA KAPPA GAMMA Sorority, and the Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association. The family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff of nurses and doctors at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice for the special care and attention they gave our mother and grandmother in her last days before going to be with our Lord. The family would also like to thank her many friends who have been by her side supporting and loving her for so long.

Pallbearers are Randy Lammons, Tim Fischer, Perry Daley, Chuck Lickert, Bill Chesser, Michael Crase, Pete Swanson and Greg Wallace.

Funeral services were held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, May 28,2022, with burial at the Lockhart Cemetery.

Memorial contribution can be made to the First Lockhart Baptist Church.