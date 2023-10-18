Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Richard Earl Harris

Obituaries
0
Share:

December 4, 1963 – October 13, 2023

Richard Earl Harris, 59, of Luling, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, October 21 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Interment will take place at Ebbon Cemetery in Luling. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

Share:
Previous Article

Sherrill Loy Schulle

Next Article

James “Jim” Krumm

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION