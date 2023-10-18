Sherrill Loy Schulle Share:







Sherrill Loy Schulle, of Driftwood, passed away after a brief illness in Kyle on October 15, 2023 just shy of his 79th birthday.

He was born in Maxwell, TX on October 23, 1944 to the late Erwin and Liera (Winkler) Schulle.

Sherrill is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Schulle and his brother, Arvel Schulle.

Visitors may pay their respects Thursday, October 19, 2023, between the hours of 9-5 at McCurdy Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 20th at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Maxwell at 2PM.