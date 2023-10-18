Clayton “Tony” Godford Ray Share:







Clayton “Tony” Godford Ray was born on October 25, 1937, in Charleston, South Carolina to Clayton and Mary Ray. Tony was raised by his parents with his dear sisters Pat Hess and Betty Monks.

Tony joined the military on October 28, 1954. He served in the United States Air Force as an Airman Third Class stationed out of Lackland Airforce Base. He was deployed to Okinawa; Japan during the Korean War. He served in the miliary until 1961. In September of 2023, his daughters coordinated his participation in the Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials. It was a very special experience for him.

During his time stationed in Texas, he met the love of his life, Zorada. They were joined in Holy Matrimony on December 21, 1957, they were able to celebrate 50 years of marriage before she was called home to be with the Lord. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters whom they were so very proud of. His daughters showed great love, respect and care towards him throughout his years and especially in his later years as he grew older.

Although Tony only had a 6th grade education, he had a successful work life. He was self-taught when it came to car maintenance, appliance repair, electrical and wiring. One of his first jobs after moving to Lockhart was at Kreuz market in the butcher shop. He worked various odd jobs as a mechanic and appliance repair technician. He worked as a Lineman for LCRA. His long-term career was serving as a Code Inspector for the City of Lockhart for 30 years before his retirement. He was always willing to help anyone who needed assistance.

On May 1976 a fire erupted in a residence in Lockhart, Texas, Tony used forcible entry under highly dangerous circumstances without regard to his own safety and with an extreme display of courageous initiative, did enter the house. He was able to locate a nearly unconscious baby and against great odds of success did rescue her. Tony was recognized by the City Council and the citizens of Lockhart for his gallant action in saving the life of the child.

Tony enjoyed spending his time collecting coins, building model cars, drawing, painting western statues, and singing in church. He also recorded several Christian music CDs with his friends and family.

Tony is survived by his daughters Cathy Adams and husband Joe, and Donna Ormand and husband Bruce; grandchildren April Brantley and husband Brian, Cody George and wife Kelly, Bruce Ormand and wife Amber, Blythe Ahrendt and husband Ben; and great-grandchildren Abigail Besaw, Bennett Brantley, J.P. George, Olivia George, McKinley George, Jennifer Ormand, Avery Ormand, Peyton Ormand, New Baby Ormand (Coming Soon), Ethan Ahrendt, and Mason Ahrendt. And a host of very beloved nephews and nieces.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, October 20, 2023, with a funeral service the next day Saturday, October 21 beginning at 10 AM, both at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Pettytown Cemetery in Bastrop County,TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Austin at Donate – Honor Flight Austin or by check to:

Honor Flight Austin

1108 Lavaca St.

Suite #110 – Box 609

Austin, TX 78701