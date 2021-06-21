DEENA D. MORGAN Share:







February 17, 1972 – June 15, 2021

Deena Dellawease “Dee Dee” Morgan, of Lockhart, Texas, was called home to Heaven on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the young age of 49. She was born on February 17, 1972, to Raymond Edgar Cleveland Sr. and M. Catherine Crooks Cleveland in Austin, Texas, one of seven daughters and three sons.

She married Willie Dean Morgan, the love of her life, on January 13, 1994. They were indestructibly and happily married for 27 devoted years. She had three children, Vanessa Kathleen Morgan, Nickolas Trevor Dean Morgan, and Noah Reily Morgan. Her babies and her husband were her entire world. That is, until her grandbabies Ivory Rose Morgan, Oliver Ayden Morgan, Elijah Avery Morgan, Remington Dellawease Morgan, and Lexington Renee Morgan were born, and to her excitement a new little Morgan will soon make her arrival from her dearly loved daughter-in-law Hanna Joy Morgan.

Dee Dee was a dedicated bus driver for 20 years in Lockhart. She loved all her bus babies and hardly ever missed a day of work. If you rode Ms. Dee Dee’s bus you were one of her babies. She was proud of the massive amount of love and encouragement she could give each one of them as they stepped into her bus, and many of them would still reach out to her until the day that she left this world. She watched many of them grow up to be successful loving adults and have their own babies.

Dee Dee’s love for God outshined the sun. Her soul was the closest thing to Heaven we could feel on Earth. She sang her little heart out, especially to her babies and grandbabies. She was always the life of the party. Her smile lit up the darkest rooms. Her laugh was one of the most heartfelt, kind, and joyous sounds in the world. She gave the best advice and always loved everyone for exactly who they were. During her 49 years of life, she “adopted” many more children along the way. “Mama Dee” always loved and cared for them as her own.

Dee Dee is preceded in death by her father Raymond E. Cleveland Sr., her mother M. Catherine Crooks Cleveland, her older sister Tracie Athine Garza, her father-in-law Willie Lee Morgan, her mother-in-law Merline Morgan, and seven grandbabies. She is survived by her husband Willie Dean Morgan, daughter Vanessa Kathleen Morgan, son Nickolas Trevor Dean Morgan and wife Hanna Joy Morgan, her son Noah Morgan, her grandbabies Ivory, Oliver, Elijah, Remington, Lexington, and the one on the way. She also leaves behind five of her sisters, three of her brothers, in-laws, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Dee Dee will take place on Tuesday, June 22 at the Mineral Springs Baptist Church. The funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, also at the Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Following the service, graveside services will take place at the Lockhart City Cemetery. We will have a gathering at the church for everyone to attend after she is laid to rest.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.