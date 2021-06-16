Sarah Junell Mullinnix Share:







Sarah Junell Mullinnix, of League City, Texas and long-time resident of Delhi Community in Caldwell County, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Texas City at the age of 88.

She was born on March 25, 1933 in McGregor, Texas to George Bridges and Ruby D. Walker.

She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, genealogy, and family reunions. She was an active member of the Delhi Community Association and Delhi Ladies Club for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Eldred (Blackie) Mullinnix, her parents and all her siblings.

She is survived by her son Eldred Eugene Mullinnix and his wife Sharon, her son Paul Weston Mullinnix and his wife Debbie, Grandchildren: Jennifer Mullinnix, Ethan Mullinnix, Sarah and Cyrus Moody, Thomas and Kristen Mullinnix, Melissa and Jonathan Lutz, Katy and Chase Roberts. She had 8 Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at Delhi Baptist Church, 6172 State Highway 304, Rosanky Texas 78953 on July 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Delhi Volunteer Fire Department, 6225 State Highway 304, Rosanky Texas 78953.