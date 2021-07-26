Edward L. Bornemann Share:







Edward L. Bornemann, 84, of Lockhart, TX passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in San Marcos, TX. He was born April 27, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA to Fred and Hedwig Bornemann. Ed served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a truck driver for Warren Transport. He is survived by his son, David Bornemann; stepsons, Larry (Terri) Busch and Jerry (Patti) Busch; stepdaughter, Lorrie Mayes; ex-wife and friend, Ellen Martin; three grandchildren, David Bornemann, II, Chezz Bornemann and Chelsea Stone; step-grandchildren, Hiedi Duplechian and Megan Dodd; and numerous great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX 78644 with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM. Burial will follow on Tuesday, July 27th at Rosewood Memorial Park, Porter, TX at 12:00 PM. For more information, visit thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.