Harold Krueger, 72, passed away with his wife by his side in Austin on July 14, 2021. Harold was the son of the Rudolph and Alice Roberts Krueger of Lockhart, born January 8, 1949.

He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Walter Leon Krueger.

Harold is survived by his mother; wife, Charlotte Krueger; son, Jamie Krueger; daughter, Nikki Krueger; stepdaughter, Tiffany Barker and her husband Brian; three grandchildren, Braiden, Braxton and Bryson Barker; brothers, Charlie Krueger and Norman Krueger and four sisters, Margaret Ports, Nancy Osborn, Wanda Keirn and Diane Sassmanshausen.

Harold enjoyed old cars and motorcycles. He was a hard worker like his father and was a devoted family man. Harold will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched. Harold was laid to rest on July 19, 2021 at Memory Lawn Memorial Park with military honors.