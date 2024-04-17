Courthouse Nights, Aggie Muster highlight weekend events Share:







Courthouse Nights begins its fourth season with country star Dale Watson performing on stage Friday night.

Courthouse Nights, courtesy Rach and Rhodes Presents, begins with DJ Island Time providing tunes from 7-8:30 p.m. Watson will take the stage at 8:30 p.m., performing util about 10 p.m.

This will be the first of five consecutive months 0f Courthouse Ngihts taking place on the third Friday night of each month, April through August.

On Sunday the annual Aggie Muster will be held at the Caldwell County Aggie Club in Luling. For details of the event, contact Karen L. Bell, Muster Chair, at 512-304-0691, or email Karen@KarenBellRealEstate.com.