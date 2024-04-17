Grant Writing Workshops Offered in Luling, Lockhart Share:







Caldwell County Community Services Foundation is offering two, 2-day grant writing workshops; April 23-24 in Luling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Zedler Pavilion, and May 21-22 in Lockhart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Golden Age Home’s Community Room.

Registration is $25. Refreshments and lunch are provided daily.

To register visit bit.ly/Caldwell-grants. For more information call 757-221-1958, or email info@caldwellcountycommunityservicesfoundation.com.