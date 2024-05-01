LPG welcomes ‘Habitual Longing’ exhibit for May Share:







LPG

The Lockhart Post-Gallery is presents “Habitual Longing,” a solo exhibition from Austin-based artist Kelsey Archbold, opening Friday, May 3 from 5-8 p.m.

Created during a period of solitary single-parenting, these oil paintings depict women and animals amidst rugged landscapes, contrasting identities between the domestic and feral. Archbold challenges viewers to contemplate their resilience, finding contentment among hardship. She graduated from Kansas City Art Institute with honors in painting. She has lived in the Austin area for the last decade, exhibiting at The Georgetown Art Center, The Austin Art Garage, and The Art Post, among others. The exhibition continues through the month of May, offering visitors an opportunity to delve into the depths of longing and resilience.