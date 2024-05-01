Keeping Lockhart looking marvelous Share:







Keep Lockhart Beautiful held its Arbor Day Cleanup on Saturday with volunteers of all ages picking up 30 bags of trash and a variety of ither items around Lockhart City Park and Lions Park. The volunteers also planted a few trees, according to Keep Lockhart Beautiful Board Chair Sally Daniel. Daniel thanked Plum Creek Watershed Coordinator Sean Melvin, Mario’s Tacos for providing food, Bluebonnet Electric for keeping everyone hydrated, Chaparral Coffee for “keeping us caffeinated,” and the support of te City of Lockhart Parks Department. “We are so grateful to our generous sponsors, wonderful volunteers, and the KLB team for coming together to beautify Lockhart,” Daniel said.