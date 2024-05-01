HTeaO opens in Lockhart; Scooter’s Coffee on its way Share:







LPR staff

HTeaO opened last week in Lockhart at the home of the former Pho Hong restaurant at 1801 S. Colorado St.

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the Lockhart location is franchised and owned by Savannah Gonzales and her mother, Jana Gonzales.

Lockhart is the 134th location of HTeaO. The restaurant will offer 25 flavors of fresh brewed tea every hour. The business also offers a variety of other beverages such as Free Rein Coffee, iced coffee, hot chocolate, and more.

The mother-daughter owners were inspired after a visit to an HTeaO location in Amarillo in 2009.

HTeaO in Lockhart will be open from 7 a.m. to 9:05 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-9:05 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-9:05 p.m. on Sundays.

Scooter’s Coffee, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has begun construction on its building that will be just north of Walgreens on SH 183 (Colorado Street) and across from Central TX Autos. The Omaha, Nebraska-headquartered business will be franchised in Lockhart. Scooter’s also has locations across Texas; 29 states in all.

The $350,000 building with drive-thru service will specialize in hot and cold coffee drinks, smoothies, juices, and some food items, including sandwiches and burritos.

The Post-Register has not had a reply from Scooters Coffee regarding a target date for its opening.

According to its web site, Scooter’s signature drink is the Carmelicious, a rich, velvety, caramel drink.