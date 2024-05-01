Propositions concern only one MUD District No. 7 voter Share:







LPR staff

Concerned citizens of Caldwell County have asked for more information regarding the six propositions on the May 4 ballot, however, they will only affect one person in the northern edge of the county – Mustang Ridge – as there is just one voting person in the Municipal Utility District No. 7 in question.

There will be a special election of board of directors for Caldwell County’s Municipal Utility District No 7 where voters can vote from none to four.

There are also two Council member seats to be chosen on the Martindale City Council, two Ward positions in Luling, and the Mayor of Luling.

Another race that will involve a handful of Caldwell County residents includes the Hays Consolidated ISD Trustee, At-Large position.

The contested May 4 races are as follows:

City of Martindale

Council, Place 1

Don Foster

Terri Werner

Council, Place 3

Nicholas Stiler

Laura Sanchez Fowler

City of Luling

Mayor

CJ Watts

Daniel Flores

Council, Ward 4

Blain Barabas

Wesley Wells

Council, Ward 5

John A. Wells

Megan Cox Pettis

Hays Consolidated ISD Trustee, At-Large

Katy Armstrong

Geoff Seibel

Jay Adcock

Caldwell County Municipal Utility District No. 7 Special Election

Board of Directors (vote for none, one, two, three, or four)

Diyan Fnu

Brandon Havis

Mark Olguin

Stephen Sherrill