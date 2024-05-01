Propositions concern only one MUD District No. 7 voter
LPR staff
Concerned citizens of Caldwell County have asked for more information regarding the six propositions on the May 4 ballot, however, they will only affect one person in the northern edge of the county – Mustang Ridge – as there is just one voting person in the Municipal Utility District No. 7 in question.
There will be a special election of board of directors for Caldwell County’s Municipal Utility District No 7 where voters can vote from none to four.
There are also two Council member seats to be chosen on the Martindale City Council, two Ward positions in Luling, and the Mayor of Luling.
Another race that will involve a handful of Caldwell County residents includes the Hays Consolidated ISD Trustee, At-Large position.
The contested May 4 races are as follows:
City of Martindale
Council, Place 1
Don Foster
Terri Werner
Council, Place 3
Nicholas Stiler
Laura Sanchez Fowler
City of Luling
Mayor
CJ Watts
Daniel Flores
Council, Ward 4
Blain Barabas
Wesley Wells
Council, Ward 5
John A. Wells
Megan Cox Pettis
Hays Consolidated ISD Trustee, At-Large
Katy Armstrong
Geoff Seibel
Jay Adcock
Caldwell County Municipal Utility District No. 7 Special Election
Board of Directors (vote for none, one, two, three, or four)
Diyan Fnu
Brandon Havis
Mark Olguin
Stephen Sherrill