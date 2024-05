Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, May 1

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Oregon Wine Month

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-20 p.m.

Lockhart Art’s & Craft

Mountain Jam, 8 p.m. (Tribute to the Allman Brothers)

Old Pal

Wayne Sutton and Bill Palmer, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 3

First Friday

Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

* * *

Duett’s Texas Club (Martindale)

LA Mom, 6:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny and the Jetts, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The Shut Up, Garrett T. Capps, Country Willie Edwards, 7-11:55 p.m.

Old Pal

Armadillo Road, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Charley Ramsay, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Merles, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Load Off Fanny’s

Song Swap, 2 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Bug-Eat-Bug Hike, 10 a.m.

Geocaching 101, 2 p.m.

Frog & Toad Watch, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Slurp & Sketch with Magikal Megan Workshop, Session 4, 5-6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Chef Casey’s Can’t Fail Sushi Handroll Night, 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Wildflower Bingo Walk, 10 a.m.

* * *

